Garden Theatre And Victory Productions Announce Season Opener EVERY BRILLIANT THING With John O'Hurley

The Garden Theatre, in collaboration with Victory Productions, is set to host John O'Hurley, renowned for his role in Seinfeld. This marks the commencement of their "Broadway on Plant" series, with performances scheduled from September 8th to the 24th at the Garden Theatre.

Renowned actor John O'Hurley opens up about his upcoming venture, a project he boldly labels as the "most difficult and complex role" he has ever embraced throughout his illustrious career. Adding, "and certainly the most meaningful." As the curtains prepare to rise, O'Hurley's eagerness to bring this monumental role to life resonates strongly, promising an experience that transcends the ordinary and sets a new standard for his craft. "I can't wait to bring this to the stage," says O'Hurley.

Renowned for his notable appearances on iconic shows such as "Seinfeld," "Dancing with the Stars," and "Family Feud," the distinguished John O'Hurley is set to grace the stage in a captivating one-person play. This exceptional theatrical production delves into the essence of life's intrinsic value. "Every Brilliant Thing," adeptly navigates profound themes while infusing a surprisingly delightful sense of humor.

Through the art of storytelling, this performance artfully conveys a poignant message centered around cherishing life's modest pleasures and cultivating profound connections with our fellow beings. John O'Hurley's portrayal promises an engaging and thought-provoking experience that encourages audiences to embrace the beauty found in life's intricate tapestry.

"There's magic in the narration that captures the essence of everyday joys and challenges," says Victory Productions' Executive Producer Fernando Varela. Adding, "at the heart of 'Every Brilliant Thing' is a powerful message about mental health and the beauty in life's simplest moments. John O'Hurley delivers a remarkable performance where he leads the audience through a collaborative shared experience that is different every time." With Varela continuing, Victory Productions and Garden Theatre are "thrilled to bring a piece to Winter Garden that sparks more conversations about mental health and further chips away at the stigma associated with depression."

In an effort to promote open conversations about mental health and foster a supportive community environment, Victory Productions and Garden Theatre are thrilled to announce the addition of thought-provoking Community Discussion sessions to complement the experience of "Every Brilliant Thing."

These interactive discussions will take place on September 14 after the 7:30 pm evening performance and on September 23 following the 2:00 pm matinee show, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to engage with the themes of the production in a safe and inclusive space.

Leading these vital discussions will be licensed mental health professionals from Renew Counseling located in Maitland, FL. With this collaboration, participants will be guided through meaningful conversations that address the emotional nuances explored in "Every Brilliant Thing." The combination of the show's powerful message, coupled with intentional dialogue, promises to create a space for attendees to reflect, share their thoughts, and gain insights into mental health impact.

Originally operating as a single-screen movie theatre from 1935 to 1963, Garden Theatre was reborn in 2008 after a complete renovation to offer audiences entertainment that inspires discovery through theatrical experiences that are innovative, impactful, and inclusive. The Garden offers a transformative experience for every artist, student, employee, partner, and audience. By creating a true artistic home that supports and elevates their vision, passion, and artistry, Garden Theatre continually sets new standards for how theatre builds a connected community.

For tickets or additional information, contact the Garden Theatre Box Office at 407-877-GRDN (4736) or visit Click Here. Garden Theatre is located at 160 W. Plant Street in historic downtown Winter Garden, Florida.