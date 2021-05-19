GOPAR Surpasses $100,000 Fundraising Goal

The Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief (GOPAR) effort has surpassed $100,000 in donations, organizers reported today, with funds immediately available for granting to eligible performing arts workers, including onstage, backstage, production and management roles.

"Donations ranging from $10 to $10,000 have come from a wide variety of community members including arts lovers and patrons, corporate executives, and church members," said Chris Brown, Executive Director of the Orlando Repertory Theatre and a GOPAR steering committee member. "We are thankful for every single one, because we still see a lot of need out there. Even many of those that are back to work, now that events and performances are making a comeback, are behind on mortgages, college tuition payments, and medical bills. GOPAR was launched to help bridge those gaps."

The funds are used to provide bill-paying assistance to arts and entertainment industry professionals in the Central Florida area, many of whom are still out of work since the pandemic abruptly shuttered stages and cancelled events worldwide last March, 2020. Additionally, in partnership with St. Luke's UMC in southwest Orlando, applicants may also receive a wide variety of other services including resume assistance and mental health counseling.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit GOPAR.org to complete a short, confidential application to start the qualification process. Past recipients are eligible to re-apply every 3 months, if their situation continues to warrant. To date over 100 individuals have received financial grants and/or other resource assistance.

GOPAR Organizers will be on site in the Community Tent on select dates during this month's Fringe Festival, to provide information to potential applicants as well as interested donors. Donors who contribute $20.00 or more will receive a GOPAR tote bag, while supplies last. In the weeks ahead, GOPAR will be launching a region-wide survey of professional arts and entertainment workers to understand the pandemic's impact and rate of recovery on this highly skilled and specialized workforce. All industry professionals will be invited to participate in the survey, which will also assist GOPAR's member-driven organizers to plan ongoing support efforts.