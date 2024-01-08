Fringe ArtSpace to Present A BETTER TRIP With Shane Mauss This Month

Originally conceived for his springtime residency at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Fringe ArtSpace will present the hilariously heady event that highlights the personal psychedelic experiences of award-winning comedian, science podcaster and mental health advocate Shane Mauss and examines the history, science and culture of psychedelics… but wait, there's more!

The event will take place on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Shows at 6:30pm and 9pm at Fringe ArtSpace, 54 West Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801.

To purchase tickets, visit www.fringeartspace.org. (Recommended for Ages 18 and Up due to adult language. The show runs 90 minutes with no intermission.)

The Orlando Fringe produces The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest running Fringe in the United States. It is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF), United States Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and the World Fringe Association and follows the CAFF mandate to remain 100% unjuried, 100% uncensored, 100% accessible for artists and audiences alike, with 100% of ticket sales given back to the artists. Fringe ArtSpace creates and fosters a year-round inclusive and collaborative environment that promotes participation and openly recruits diverse stories and performances. It provides opportunities for underrepresented artists and communities through inclusive shows, art and experiences and by facilitating opportunities for coaching, mentorship and scholarships and offering guidance that might help artists and companies on their artistic journey. Orlando Fringe is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and receives generous funding from the Downtown Development Board, Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program, United Arts of Central Florida, City of Orlando and the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture.

