Free Screening of ZÉMIRE ET AZOR to Come to Adams Theater
The opera, conducted by Brian Garman and staged by Mo Zhou, brings professional opera to Northern Berkshire residents at no cost.
Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) will present a free screening of its 2026 Resident Artist Program production of André Grétry's Zémire et Azor on Sunday, November 15, at 2:00 p.m. at The Adams Theater.
Inspired by the Beauty and the Beast tale, Zémire et Azor reimagines the beloved tale in Gilded Age America. The fully staged production, performed with orchestra at PS21 in Chatham, New York, marked the culmination of BOF's inaugural Resident Artist Program, an eight-week paid residency providing emerging opera singers and pianists with professional development and performance opportunities. The production is conducted by BOF's Artistic Director, Brian Garman, and staged by visionary director Mo Zhou.
The screening offers Northern Berkshire residents the opportunity to experience this professional opera production close to home, free of charge. By bringing BOF's work to Adams, the event aims to make opera more accessible to community members who may face barriers related to transportation, distance, or the cost of attending live performances.
The original production was filmed by Pittsfield Community Television, making it possible for audiences to experience the performance in a new setting.
The screening is free and open to the public. Reservations are encouraged but not required.
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