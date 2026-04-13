Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Tickets To Go On Sale For 35th Anniversary Season

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The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival will return May 12 through May 25, 2026, at Loch Haven Park in Orlando, Florida, marking its 35th anniversary. Tickets for the festival will go on sale April 15 at 5:00 p.m.

The 14-day festival will include more than 1,000 ticketed performances spanning theatre, dance, storytelling, musicals, and comedy, alongside a range of free programming and events. The official opening will take place May 12 at 7:00 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Orlando Family Stage, followed by a teaser showcase featuring artists from multiple countries and states.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Free events will include the Outdoor Stage music and entertainment series on the Fringe Lawn, as well as the introduction of Fr!ngeMart, an outdoor market, and the Eco-Fringe Expo focused on sustainability. Additional offerings will include themed lawn nights, artist salons, poetry slams, and interactive installations marking the festival’s 35th anniversary. Visual Fringe will present artwork across the festival grounds, while Kids Fringe will offer free programming for families on select weekends.

The festival will take place across multiple venues centered in Loch Haven Park, including the John & Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Orlando Family Stage, and the Orlando Garden Club, along with several “Bring Your Own Venue” locations throughout the area.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for all performances will be available beginning April 15 at orlandofringe.org. Individual show tickets will range up to $15, with free admission offered for Outdoor Stage programming, Kids Fringe, and Visual Fringe events.

KEY DATES

April 15: Local Artist Teaser Show and ticket on-sale date

May 12: Opening ceremony and National/International Artist Teaser Show

May 12–25: Festival performances and events

May 25: Patrons Pick Day and closing ceremonies

The Orlando Fringe Festival, the longest-running event of its kind in the United States, continues its model of artist support, with all ticket sales going directly to participating performers and creators.