Photos: FINDING NEMO At Orlando Family Stage

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Orlando Family Stage has announced a new pay-what-you-wish pricing model for youth tickets for its upcoming production of FINDING NEMO: A 60-MINUTE FAMILY MUSICAL, which will open April 11. Check out photos of the production below.

The initiative introduces a $10 minimum for children’s tickets with no seating restrictions, allowing families greater flexibility in attending performances. The program is supported by donor funding and Centennial Sponsors.

“We know that prices are going up everywhere, and we want to help balance that for families,” said Executive Director Chris Brown. “Thanks to dedicated support from our donors and Centennial Sponsors, we’re able to offer children’s tickets as pay-what-you-wish, creating more opportunities for families to experience the magic of live theatre together.”

Based on the Pixar film, the musical follows Marlin, a clownfish searching for his son Nemo, and features characters including Dory. The production is presented as a 60-minute adaptation designed for young audiences.

Performances will take place at Orlando Family Stage in Loch Haven Cultural Park for a limited run. The company continues its focus on family programming and accessibility through initiatives such as this pricing model.

Photo Credit: Orlando Family Stage / Trisha Houlihan

Sarah Anne Mae as Dory with Brent Jordan, Annaliese Olivia Banks, Taylor Priday-Key, Kaden Ramsaroop

Rhyse Silvestro

Kaden Ramsaroop, Annaliese Olivia Banks Back: Taylor Priday-Key, Brent Jordan, Rhyse Silvestro, Blake Rushing Mitchell

Blake Rushing Mitchell

Kaden Ramsaroop

Melissa Berardelli and the Cast of Finding Nemo

Sarah Anne Mae and Woodrow Jackson Helms

Annaliese Olivia Banks

Sarah Anne Mae

Woodrow Jackson Helms and Rhyse Silvestro

Melissa Berardelli and the Cast of Finding Nemo

The cast of Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo

Rhyse Silvestro and Woodrow Jackson Helms