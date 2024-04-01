Experience SHOUT! The Mod Musical At IceHouse Through Mid April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The IceHouse will present the 1960s singing and dancing revue, SHOUT! The MOD Musical. The production continues its run, April 4 - April 14, 2024 at The IceHouse Theatre.

SHOUT! The Mod Musical was created by Phillip George and David Lowenstein, with narrative segments by Peter Charles Morris and Phillip George. The revue features pop recordings made famous by 1960s British and American female singers, including Petula Clark, Lulu, Dusty Springfield, Shirley Bassey, Cilla Black and Nancy Sinatra.

The framework for the revue is the popular British fan magazine, 'SHOUT!' with a well-known advice columnist, Gwendolyn Holmes, offering stereotypical, and inadvertently humorous, advice to young women in the 1960s about their personal grooming habits and dating tips.

Five singer-dancers identified merely as Orange, Yellow, Blue, Green and Red, play young women traversing the ever-changing decade of the 1960s through the hit tunes of the British pop music scene. The cast includes triple-threat actresses, Laurie Sullivan (Orange Girl), Kaelen Segers (Yellow Girl), Jessica Guiffre (Blue Girl), Natalie Bollinger (Green Girl) and Alexandria Grace (Red Girl).

The production offers music direction by Robert Cohen, choreography by Barbara Dare Hartwig, scenic design by Buddy Fales, lighting design by Philip Lupo and KJ Sales and incidental staging and costuming by IceHouse managing artistic director, Darlin Barry.

Performances: Performances continue April 4 - April 14, with shows on Thursdays at 7:30, Fridays at 8:00, Saturdays at 2:00, Sundays at 2:00 and one Wednesday (April 10 only) at 7:30.

BOX OFFICE INFORMATION: The Box Office: (352) 383-4616. info@icehousetheatre.com. The IceHouse Theatre and Box Office are located at 1100 N. Unser St., Mount Dora, FL 32757. www.icehousetheatre.com for tickets.