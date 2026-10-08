Eric Green to Perform VELVET AND SOUL at Winter Park Library

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As part of its Sounds of the World Series, The Winter Park Playhouse has once again partnered with Barbara Chandler Productions to present Velvet and Soul: The Gentleman's Songbook on Thursday October 20 at 7:00 pm. This event will feature professional vocalist Eric Green with Jeanine Nesbit accompanying him on piano. The evening will be free of charge and held at the Winter Park Public Library in its Edyth Bush Theatre located at 1052 West Morse Boulevard Winter Park, FL 32789. Doors open for seating at 6:00 p.m. with the performance beginning promptly at 7:00 p.m.

A departure from the traditional monthly Spotlight Cabaret Series at The Winter Park Playhouse, the Sounds of the World Series is part of the theatre's community outreach and celebrates different cultures, heritages and music styles. By teaming up with Barbara Chandler Productions, this series shines a spotlight on the diverse and unique talent in the Central Florida community.

Sounds of the World is sponsored in part by Orange County Government through the Arts and Cultural Affairs program, the Winter Park Community Redevelopment Agency, Division of Arts & Culture and United Arts of Central Florida. The Winter Park Library is donating their Edyth Bush Theatre to help make the performances accessible to all.

Velvet and Soul: The Gentleman's Songbook will feature Eric Green singing well known songs such as "Heard It Through The Grapevine" (Marvin Gaye), "My Girl" (The Temptations), "Fly Me To The Moon" (Frank Sinatra), "Ribbon In The Sky" (Stevie Wonder) and more! And to add to the evening's festivities, Quincy "Q Major" Wilson will open the show with a poetry reading.

Eric Green is a singer, recording artist and children's author whose love for music has been a lifelong part of his creative journey. He has served as a praise and worship leader at his church, sharing his voice through music rooted in faith, inspiration, and soul. His stage credits include Five Guys Named Moe at The Winter Park Playhouse and Joyful! at Walt Disney World where he is a featured singer.

Beyond the stage, Eric continues to express his creativity as a recording artist and the author of the children's book, Treasure Under the Sea.

"We are thrilled to have Eric treat the audience to an evening full of music that will touch the soul and celebrate the iconic songs from great male song artists!" confirms Barbara Chandler.

This event is free of charge. Doors open at 6:00p.m. for a 7:00p.m. show at The Winter Park Library. For more information call The Winter Park Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or go online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org and search under special events.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Winter Park Playhouse

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