Emmy Winning Actress Dorothy Lyman's 2ND ACT Comes to Palace Theater, January 12

Dorothy Lyman is most known for her work as Opal Sue Gardner on All My Children, and as Naomi Harper on the sitcom Mama's Family. On January 12 at 3pm as part of the Palace Theater's 2ND ACT series she'll share her unique and entertaining story about her life after television fame. The 2ND ACT series is supported by the Village at East Farms.

Tickets for Lyman's 2ND ACT are $20 and on sale now, as are all the presentations in the series. Tickets can be purchased at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. Box Office hours are Monday through Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. Masks are required.

To insure safety of all during the presentation all COVID -19 safety guidelines will be adhered to https://www.palacetheaterct.org/your-visit/covid19/

Writing plays had always been an interest of Lyman's since the mid-1990s, but success got in the way when The Nanny came knocking. Lyman went behind the camera, producing and directing a total of 75 episodes of The Nanny (all episodes of the third and fourth seasons, and all but four episodes of the fifth), even making a special guest appearance on the Fran Drescher sitcom.

Dorothy talks about her legendary career in television, before branching out from acting to her playwriting 2ND ACT and much more!

The presentation is 45-60 minutes in length followed by Q&A with the audience. Learn more about 2ND ACT.