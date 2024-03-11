Dr. Phillips Center Welcomes Jay Moore as Vice President of Marketing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced Jay Moore as vice president, marketing. Moore will report directly to the president & CEO, Katherine Ramsberger and will play an integral role in leading and planning all aspects of marketing, promotion, advertising, creative and brand positioning at the arts center.

“I believe strongly in the vision of delivering Arts For Every Life®,” says Moore. “Dr. Phillips Center is a true cultural connector and I look forward to continuing the arts center’s push for innovation and inclusion in the community that I love.”

Moore’s 25 years of experience in Orlando has made him a strategic force in the realm of live events, sponsorship integration, entertainment, building diverse audiences, music technology and modern digital marketing to name a few.

“Jay has great experience working with corporations and innovative startups,” says Ramsberger. “As business grows, we have the opportunity to increase sales and our audience reach. Especially as we look to complete the 9-acre campus.”

Spearheading marketing efforts from the ground up, Moore generated revenue while creating tangible opportunities for artists and consumers throughout his career. Moore held leadership roles with many startup companies, most recently with XOS Digital. Applying his innovative ideas to the entertainment aspects of sports, Moore was the Director of Game Operations with the Cleveland Cavaliers during LeBron James’ rookie year (2003-2004) and worked as a marketing manager with the Orlando Magic (1998- 2003).

“It’s not only about how we market,” says Moore. “It’s how we innovate in marketing, leveraging modern tools to support new venues and products while providing accessibility to everyone.”

Throughout his career, Moore has worked with independent artists to grow their audience and with music legends to engage in new ways with their fans. Moore has also led marketing efforts for The Masters at Augusta National, global video game tournaments and artist subscription growth in the Metaverse.

“What I hope to bring to the Dr. Phillips Center is personalized digital and in-real-life relationships through innovation,” says Moore, “Uncovering audiences and truly bringing arts to every life.”

To learn more, visit DrPhillipsCenter.org.