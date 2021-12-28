Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dr. Phillips Center Announces Face Mask Requirement

Showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or vaccination status will not be required.

Dec. 28, 2021  
Creating the safest environment for guests, artists, students and colleagues continues to be the Dr. Phillips Center top priority. As a result, effective Thursday, December 30, face masks or coverings will be required for everyone two years of age and older attending or working indoor shows regardless of vaccination status.

They will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.

Guests are encouraged to visit dr.phillipscenter.org for more details.


