DREAMGIRLS Comes to The Garden Theatre

Victory Productions, a full-service entertainment company, announces that its next show premiere will be the iconic production, Dreamgirls, following the successful runs of Something Rotten! and Rock of Ages.

The talented Brianna Javis will reprise her role as Effie White following her run on the Dreamgirls International Tour in the title role. Jane Alexander Emerging Artist award winner Jazzmin Carson takes on the role of Deena, and Stephanie Dorcely rounds out this stellar lineup playing the role of Lorell.

Brianna Javis, the captivating lead of the highly anticipated show, candidly expressed her heartfelt sentiments: "This show, and this role especially, has been the culmination of a lifelong dream. It holds a profound significance to me as I embark on this journey to narrate an extraordinary story. Every aspect of it carries a weight that is indescribable. Moreover, I consider myself immensely fortunate to be at the forefront of a production brimming with an ensemble of exceptionally gifted artists!"

Jazzmin Carson, the talented star set to take on the iconic role of Deena Jones, expressed her profound gratitude and excitement. "Being in the role of Deena Jones is such an honor for me," she revealed. "Studying the greats who came before me such as Sheryl Lee Ralph and Angela Robinson, I'm inspired to carry on the essence of who Deena truly is - A STAR!"

Collaborating with an extraordinary cast, Jazzmin Carson, further gushed about her experience, stating, "Working with this amazing cast has been a dream, and we can't wait for everyone to see it all come together!"

Stephanie Dorcely, the multi-talented artist, recently shared her overwhelming gratitude and excitement as she reflected on her involvement in a truly iconic project. "I never imagined that I would be a part of something so iconic, and I am beyond grateful and blessed!" Dorcely exclaimed. With utmost enthusiasm, she expressed her heartfelt desire to bring joy and pride to audiences. "I hope to make all viewers laugh and proud in the same way that Dreamgirls has made me feel," she added, emphasizing the profound impact of this legendary production.

After starring in the most recent show: Something Rotten!, Victory Productions has enlisted De'Lon Grant as the Director of the upcoming production of Dreamgirls.

De'Lon Grant, renowned actor and Director of Dreamgirls, expressed, "I love being in rehearsal. I am far from an archeologist, but creating a character, crafting a show always feels like excavation to me. I love the puzzle-piecing that is required of theatrical storytelling."

For Grant, this particular project holds a profound personal importance. Reflecting on his previous experiences, he acknowledged the rarity of finding himself in a rehearsal room where the majority, if not the entire cast, shares his own heritage. "Most of my professional theater experiences with predominantly black casts too often center around black trauma as entertainment; slavery, the African diaspora, American racism," he lamented. Thus, the opportunity to tell a story highlighting black people's contribution to American culture is both refreshing and deeply healing for him.

Through his words, De'Lon Grant offers a glimpse into the profound emotional journey of an artist committed to unearthing untold narratives and fostering a more inclusive and rewarding theatrical landscape.

Based in the 1960s, Dreamgirls is about the journey of three friends experiencing the trials and tribulations of the music industry. Dreamgirls will explore the themes of ambition, hope, and betrayal to a soundtrack of gospel, R&B, pop, disco, and more.

The show will also star Maurice Alpharicio, DeMille Cole-Heard, Ishmon Brown, James Berkley, Arei Moon, Laiya Parker, Olamide Asanpaola, Shatonya Bryant, Tirrell Fuller, A.R. Williams, Brett Hennessy Jones, and Broderick O'Neal.

To purchase tickets and view showtimes, please visit https://gardentheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/?mc_cid=ee59c79565&mc_eid=UNIQID#/events/a0S6R00000tGrnEUAS

For more information on the shows and upcoming performances visit https://victoryproductions.org/