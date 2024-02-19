Central Florida Community Arts to Present THE GIVER This Month

Central Florida Community Arts will present "The Giver," a stage adaptation of the beloved novel by Lois Lowry. Scheduled for performances from February 23 to February 25, 2024, at the CFCArts Black Box Theater, this production is more than just a retelling of a classic story; it is a timely exploration of the themes of freedom, choice, and what it means to be human.

In a world increasingly characterized by conformity and superficial unity, "The Giver" serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of individuality, emotion, and the human experience. As society grapples with these issues, CFCArts' production of "The Giver" invites audiences of all ages to reflect on the value of memory, the beauty of difference, and the cost of maintaining peace at the expense of humanity.

This adaptation promises to bring Lowry's world to life with a fresh and poignant perspective. Featuring a talented cast of young performers, "The Giver" at CFCArts offers a unique opportunity for audiences to see the world through the eyes of Jonas, the young protagonist who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and understanding in a seemingly perfect community devoid of pain, color, or choices.

Through The Giver, we aim to spark conversations about the significance of our emotions, our freedom of choice, and the diversity that we can and should celebrate among us," says Leah Porrata, Artistic Director for Youth Theatre at CFCArts.

"Our differences mean that everyone has something unique and of value to share. Stories like The Giver remind us that community is not meant to be homogenous and oppressive, but should embrace each member's individuality. This is something that is particularly important for young people, like our performers, to learn and embrace as they grow.”

This production is part of CFCArts' commitment to providing accessible, high-quality arts experiences to the Central Florida community. With tickets starting at just $15 for adults and $10 for youth, CFCArts continues its mission to make the arts inclusive and accessible to audiences of all backgrounds.

"The Giver" will be performed at the CFCArts Black Box Theater, located at 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32804. Showtimes are February 23 at 7 p.m., February 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and February 25 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at CFCArts.com/Events or by calling the CFCArts Box Office at 407.937.1800 x701.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience a timeless story that continues to resonate deeply with today's audiences. Join us at CFCArts for a production that promises to be both thought-provoking and deeply moving/

Show Dates & Times

February 23, 2024, at 7 p.m.

February 24, 2024, at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

February 25, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Location: CFCArts Black Box Theater, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32804

Tickets: From $10 for youth and $15 for adults.

Groups of 8 or more save 20% off regular pricing*

*Use code Giver20 when you book online to select seats for your entire group.

Purchase Online: https://cfcarts.com/series/the-giver/

Box Office: 407.937.1800 x701