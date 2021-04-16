Central Florida Community Arts' MOANA JR. and A TRIBUTE TO JAZZ Are on Sale Today

Central Florida Community Arts today announced tickets on sale for Disney Moana Jr. presented by The Youth Theatre Companies, A Tribute to Jazz presented by the Big Band, and a full roster of summer camps.

Disney Moana Jr.

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Disney's Moana Jr. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

Where: Trinity Prep Auditorium

When: Friday, May 21 - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22 - 11 a.m.

Tickets: Tickets may be purchased by visiting CFCArts.com or by emailing boxoffice@cfcarts.com or by calling (407) 937-1800.

A Tribute to Jazz

From Duke Ellington and Count Basie to Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder, come enjoy the music of some of America's most iconic Black composers and songwriters. Join the CFCArts Big Band for a journey through decades of incredible music that helped change our country and culture.

Where: Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard Festival

When: Monday, May 24 - 8 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets may be purchased by visiting drphillipscenter.org or by emailing boxoffice@drphillipscenter.org or by calling (407) 358-6603.

Summer Camps

Each summer, CFCArts offers a variety of summer camps to children and teens. From exciting camps for early childhood to performing arts intensives for teens, camps are designed to meet the students where they are and help them grow. A fun, encouraging environment allows children and teens to explore the performing arts, make new friends, work with talented professionals teaching artists, and gain valuable experience.

Camps run from June 7-August 6, 2021, with a break July 4-10 for Independence Day.

Each week is uniquely themed for Early Childhood students from preschool to second grade, such as Jr. Summer Sampler, Silly Symphonies, Mini Melodies, Acting Adventures, and Dapper Dance.

Elementary students in third through fifth grade can start with an arts Summer Sampler to see which areas of the performing arts might pique their interest. Then, over the course of the summer, they can take part in a one-week camp with a focus like Vocal Music, Acting and Improv, Musical Theatre, and Audition Prep.

Teenage students in middle and high school go deeper with two-week intensives in areas such as Acting, Vocal Music, Musical Theatre, and Audition Prep, while instrumentalists can enjoy a one-week Young Artists Orchestra Camp.

Students of all ages can participate in performance-based camps culminating in a weekend of fully-produced and ticketed shows open to the public. A New Play Performance Intensive for high schoolers ends in a mini-festival of exciting new works for young adults, and an exciting Disney's Frozen Jr. camp ends in three performances of this family-favorite musical.

Where: St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church (1600 Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789).

The New Play Performance Intensive and Disney's Frozen Jr. camps take place at the Central Florida Community Arts campus (250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32804).

When: Weekly, June 7-August 6, 2021, with a break July 4-10. Before-care and after-care is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all ages for an additional weekly fee.

Register: Online at CFCArts.com/Summer-Camps. Scholarships are available, apply at CFCArts.com/Summer-Camps. For more information email youth@cfcarts.com or call 407-937-1800.

CFCArts follows safety measures in a plan supported by Orlando Health. All performers and patrons will be expected to adhere to the safety guidelines available here: CFCArts Safety.