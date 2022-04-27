Central Florida Community Arts Invites You BACK TO BROADWAY

Central Florida Community Arts announces the return of the Community Choir for another season with one of its biggest shows: Night on the Red Carpet II: Back to Broadway. This experience marks the culmination of the first full choir season under the helm of Brandon Fender. It will include all the spectacles expected of a CFCArts choir concert, with the adult Community Choir, Dance Company, and Symphony Orchestra joining forces on stage.

"Our first spring show after our inaugural season was a Broadway-themed show called The HeART of Theatre - that was 10 years ago," said Brandon Fender, the director of choral programs at CFCArts and the Community Choir's principal conductor. "One of the first signals of the pandemic was when Broadway closed; it's significant that two years later, Broadway is back, and we are happy to celebrate with them!"

CFCArts has consistently been named the largest community choir in the nation by Chorus America, even as space was limited due to social distancing. In August 2021, the choir concert Topsy Turvy Masquerade had 140 members performing in person, while the upcoming production of Back to Broadway on May 5-6 will feature more than 220 performers filling the stage.

In addition to celebrating the return of popular stage shows and the choir's own origins, Night on the Red Carpet II: Back to Broadway is also a sequel to the choir's 2016 show Night on the Red Carpet, which featured blockbuster hits from both film and stage and was one of CFCArts' most highly-attended performances.

Artistic choices down to individual songs have special meaning, from the hope of pursuing one's dreams in Les Miserables's "One Day More" to the Man of La Mancha's "Impossible Dream," which was sung by actor and singer Brian Stokes Mitchell from his apartment down onto the streets of New York City during Broadway's shutdown.

One surprisingly meaningful selection is "You Will Be Found," from Dear Evan Hansen.

"So many people felt lost, abandoned, and forgotten during Covid. The inability to see friends was difficult for many," said Fender. "This song represents the feeling that we've all found each other again - or will find each other again after everything that's happened - and that there is a place in the arts where each one of us can feel like we belong."

CFCArts is excited to bring the people of Central Florida together to experience Night on the Red Carpet II: Back to Broadway as the beauty of Broadway music is brought to life by their members.

Tickets start at $10 and may be purchased online at CFCArts.com.

This spring, the CFCArts Community Choir will present Night on the Red Carpet II: Back to Broadway. A sequel to the 2016 choir production of Night on the Red Carpet, this concert will pay homage to the sights and sounds of all things Broadway! Whether it's celebrating the timeless music of Broadway favorites like My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, or Hello, Dolly!, the magic of Disney's Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, or new blockbusters such as Hairspray, Rent, or Moulin Rouge, this show-stopping celebration will include something for everyone! Featuring members of the CFCArts Community Choir, Symphony Orchestra, and Dance Company, it will be a red carpet event you won't want to miss!

Date: May 5 & 6, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Northland Church

Tickets: Starting at $10

Tickets may be purchased online at CFCArts.com/Red-Carpet.