Centers For The Arts Of Bonita Springs Announces Mainstage Production Of BULLETPROOF BACKPACK

Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs officially announces its next Mainstage production presented at the The Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs. Bulletproof Backpack is written by Eric Coble and was conceived by Kody C. Jones

Directed by Kody C Jones, Stage Managed by Bella Commorato, Costumes by Danielle Black, Lighting Design by Tyler Omundsen, Projections by Ruben Dario with Prop Design, Sound Design by Joseph Brauer, and Prop Design by Tatum Bates.

The production is recommended for ages 10 and up

Teenager Cloe accidentally sees a list of names another student is compiling. Is it a hit list for a planned school shooting, or is it something more innocent? Now Cloe has one night to make the hardest decision she's ever faced: Say nothing and risk a mass murder, or report the student and possibly ruin his life over nothing.

In a cascading series of phone calls, Cloe, her friends and two adults race against the clock to find the balance between responsibility and panic. Active shooter drills are supposed to prepare students to survive, but what's preparing them to live under a constant threat of violence?

Bulletproof Backpack was conceived by Kody C Jones almost four years ago in the wake of the tragedy at Stoneman-Douglas and written by Broadway Playwright, Eric Coble. The world premiere of Bulletproof Backpack was two years ago in Fort Myers and has since been published and being performed all over the United States. The conceiver and original director for the play, Kody C Jones is revisiting the work again in Bonita Springs, Florida at ARTS BONITA.

The idea for this powerful piece of theatre started with the question from Jones and Coble, “What is this doing to our kids?” Growing up in a different generation, neither Jones or Coble participated in school shooting drills and sought out to find answers on how this epidemic of violence in our schools is affecting our students. By forming a student playwriting group, almost a hundred students in the South West Florida area were interviewed and asked about how they felt about the violence happening in our schools and the effectiveness of the school shooting drills. The show turned into a platform for students to have a voice about the topic and is comprised of actual quotes from area students and educators.

For more information visit Click Here or call (239) 495.8989. Performances will be held at the The Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonta Beach Road SE, Bonita Springs, FL at the Hinman Auditorium. Dates are July 21 and 22nd at 7:00pm, and July 23rd at 2pm. Ticket Prices - $10.00-25.00.