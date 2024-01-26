Celebrate Valentine's Day at The Winter Park Playhouse with Charles Stevens

Celebrate Valentine's Day this February with a brand-new cabaret from the magnificent Mr. Charles Stevens - Two Directions of Love - at The Winter Park Playhouse as part of their Spotlight Cabaret Series February 14 and 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Playhouse Musical Director, Mr. Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Charles Stevens, a proud Actors' Equity professional, captivated audiences at The Playhouse in 2023 with his memorable vocals as Sheriff Green in the sold-out Mainstage hit Desperate Measures. He has split his professional career between Central Florida and Manhattan.

Two Directions Of Love will showcase Mr. Stevens' easy-going style and beautiful baritone vocals as he tells the tale of the two directions that love can take us - the angst and trials of love and the hope-filled romantic beauty of love. Audiences will be delighted with the classic Broadway selections (Camelot, Oklahoma) mixed with modern movie song selections and popular hits (Coldplay).

While in New York, Charles graced the stage at Carnegie Hall in a featured quartet and shared the stage with The Muppets, the incomparable Stephen Schwartz and other Broadway stars. He also collaborated with the band, Air Supply, on their musical Sweet Dreams. Once while performing at a private party for Jimmy Fallon, Charlie was complemented by Justin Timberlake for his vocals.

Currently you can find Mr. Stevens performing around Central Florida at Disney, Universal Studios, and various 5-star resorts with his band or as a soloist or on The Playhouse stage.

"Charlie is an outstanding performer and this Valentine's cabaret will be a wonderful evening out!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. The cabaret performances will take place in the theatre lobby and seating is limited. Lobby doors and bar open at 6:30 pm and the cabaret begins at 7:30 pm. Advance reservations and early arrival are strongly recommended. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at Click Here.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually March 1-4, 2024. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, March 1. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre

Photo Credit: Lori McCurdy