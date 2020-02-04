Camels, Chariots, And More At Garden Theatre's BEN HUR

Four misfit actors playing dozens of characters, a shoestring budget, and an unrequited love. What can go wrong? Directed by Jason Horne, Garden Theatre's hilarious comedy Ben Hur will feature Central Florida's funniest actors. The show will run February 28 - March 15, with an ASL-interpreted performance on Thursday, March 12.

What happens when an amateur theatre troupe tries to perform the epic story of Ben Hur? As the struggling actors rehearse the grand tale of the fictional Jewish prince and merchant, offstage rivalries and romances interfere with their chariot races and sea battles. Patrick Barlow 's new adaptation of Ben Hur is a light-hearted comedic take on the timeless story.

This production will include Scenic Design by Chris McKinney, Lighting Design by Erin Miner, Costume Design by Eryn Brooks Brewer, and Sound Design by Jack Audet.

The comedy features the talents of TJ Washburn as Daniel, Mason Criswell as Omar, Kristin Shirilla as Crystal, and Adam Graham as Edgar. Each of these actors plays multiple characters, including Washburn as Ben Hur, Mason as Messala, Shirilla as Tirzah, and Graham as Balthasar.

When asked what excites him about working on this production, Washburn said: "Several things about it excite me. I've taken quite a bit of time away from theatre to concentrate on other endeavors, so it's exciting just to be working on a play again, especially one this funny. It's even more exciting I get to do that at the Garden... and with Jason [Horne], for whom I have so much affection and respect."





