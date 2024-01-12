Caissie Levy And Patti Murin To Perform At Epcot International Festival Of The Arts

Beginning Friday, January 12th, Broadway's original Elsa, Caissie Levy, and Anna, Patti Murin, reunite for the first time to launch the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Additional performance dates for Caissie and Patti include January 14, 15, 18, 20, 22, and 23 at 5:30, 6:45, and 8:00 PM for each date.

Visit Disneyworld.com/ArtfulEPCOT for additional DISNEY ON BROADWAY performers appearing this year at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is a global celebration mixing visual, culinary and performing arts from around the world into an entertaining blend that's fun for the entire family. The festival kicks off Jan. 12 and runs through Feb. 19, 2024 in EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Performers include Gavin Lee (Beauty and the Beast) and Heidi Blickenstaff (The Little Mermaid), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King).