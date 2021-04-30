COFFEE AND CEDAR: A PLAY to be Presented at The 30th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival
Coffee & Cedar will be launching its audio version to time with the play’s premiere.
Three years ago when D.H. Cermeño launch his latest book, Coffee & Cedar, he never could have predicted a world-wide pandemic shutting down book stores and theaters for more than a year, but that did not keep him from being creative. The results of his down-time can been seen in late-May at The 30th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival and be heard on your personal device in the form of an audio book.
Coffee and Cedar: A Play, written by D.H. Cermeño, based on his book of the same title will open on Wednesday, May 19th, at 10 pm EST, and run for seven performance during the Orlando Fringe Festival. The one-act play runs approximately 50 minutes, during which a grandfather shares stories of his life's challenges with his grandson to teach him to have courage and confidence. It is a story of how those we love can influence our lives and how the strength they have provided can continue to live on from generation to generation. The play incorporates singing, upbeat jazz music and wonderful imitations of old Hollywood stars to weave this beautiful tale. Directed by Jac LeDoux, and Choreographed/Stage Managed by Cindy Sherden, the play stars Jon Jimenez, with Russell R. Trahan and introducing Cameron Sawyer. A donation of 10% of all ticket sales will be made to the Adult Literacy League. For more information, please visit: https://www.dhcermeno.com/events.
Having been available in hard and soft cover both online and at local bookstores, Coffee & Cedar will be launching its audio version to time with the play's premiere. Produced and voiced by Broadway regular Julian R. Decker, the audio version will be available on Google Play and Apple Books platforms. To coincide the launch and the premier, Decker will be attending opening night of the play in Orlando.
Julian R. Decker's bio includes: Broadway: Sunset Boulevard (Myron/Choreographer), Les Miserables (Joly). Mack and Mabel (encores) National Tour: Love Never Dies (Phantom u/s) Regional: Atlantis (Kaden) Ragtime (Younger Brother); Ogunquit Playhouse, Hunchback of Notre Dame (Quasimodo u/s; La Jolla and Papermill Playhouse), Hunchback of Notre Dame (Quasimodo; Tuacahn), Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody; The Muny), Singin' In The Rain, Les Miserables, Hello Dolly (The Muny). AudioBooks: Coffee and Cedar, d'ILLUSION: The Houdini Musical (Harry Houdini). Co-Writer of Van Beethoven: Composer Yourself. Featured vocalist with the Indianapolis Symphony (Yuletide), Oklahoma Symphony (Classic Radio Hits) Proud graduate of CCM. Love to DGRW, D and J! @jujdecker