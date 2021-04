COFFEE AND CEDAR: A PLAY to be Presented at The 30th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Coffee and Cedar: A Play, written by D.H. Cermeño, based on his book of the same title will open on Wednesday, May 19th, at 10 pm EST, and run for seven performance during the Orlando Fringe Festival. The one-act play runs approximately 50 minutes, during which a grandfather shares stories of his life's challenges with his grandson to teach him to have courage and confidence. It is a story of how those we love can influence our lives and how the strength they have provided can continue to live on from generation to generation. The play incorporates singing, upbeat jazz music and wonderful imitations of old Hollywood stars to weave this beautiful tale. Directed by Jac LeDoux, and Choreographed/Stage Managed by Cindy Sherden, the play stars Jon Jimenez, with Russell R. Trahan and introducing Cameron Sawyer. A donation of 10% of all ticket sales will be made to the Adult Literacy League . For more information, please visit: https://www.dhcermeno.com/events