CFCArts Instrumental Ensembles Perform at Dr. Phillips Center This Fall

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

By: Oct. 10, 2023

The powerful instrumental ensembles of Central Florida Community Arts are heating up this fall! The CFCArts Big Band will perform Ghoulish Grooves, October 20 and 21 at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando. Then, the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra is presenting Symphonic Disney, November 17 and 18 at Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center.

Ghoulish Grooves

You’re invited for a swinging wake! Join the Central Florida Community Arts Big Band as they return for Ghoulish Grooves – a spook-tacular concert filled with not-so-scary thrills and chills fit for the whole family. Central Florida’s biggest, baddest big band has returned to haunt the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater for CFCArts' inaugural Halloween concert. It’s sure to be a Halloween treat – and that’s no trick! Featuring 50 happy haunts (talented local musicians) in the CFCArts Big Band, Ghoulish Grooves presents big-band style reimaginings of frightfully fun tunes.

FEATURING
Music including “I Put a Spell on You,” “Monster Mash,” “Thriller,” “The Addams Family,” AND MORE

October 20 @ 8 p.m.
October 21 @ 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Dr. Phillips Center
445 S Magnolia Ave., Orlando
Tickets start at $19. Children under 3 FREE

Tickets and more information are available at https://www.drphillipscenter.org/events/tickets/2023/ghoulish-grooves/.

Symphonic Disney

Join the largest community orchestra in the country – and a few special guests – as we celebrate the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary, and the incredible music that’s served as a soundtrack over those decades!

The CFCArts Symphony Orchestra will take the stage again in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center this November. This concert will present some of the most beautiful Disney classics in one of the world’s most beautiful concert halls. With over 240 orchestra members and a 60-person choir – you’ll experience a whole new world of  joy, power, energy, and pure Disney music fun!

With tickets for all performances starting at $20, this is one of the most affordable ways to experience Steinmetz Hall.

FEATURING
Music from Aladdin, Moana, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mary Poppins, Fantasia, Avengers, Disney attractions, AND MORE

November 17 @ 8 p.m.
November 18 @ 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Dr. Phillips Center
445 S Magnolia Ave., Orlando
Tickets start at $20. Children under 3 FREE

Tickets and more information are available at https://cfcarts.com/series/symphonic-disney-ii/.
 




