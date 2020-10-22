CFCArts Announces New HOLIDAYS IN THE COURTYARD Series 

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m, Friday, October 23.

CFCArts today announced Holidays in the Courtyard. With the exception of Thanksgiving, this new cabaret series is set for weekends throughout the holiday season.

Under the twinkling lights of CFCArts outdoor terrace, Holidays in the Courtyard will present an array of performances by some of Central Florida's favorite talent. Patrons may purchase tickets for either the in-person cabarets or access to a virtual version.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting CFCArts.com or call the CFCArts Box Office at 407-937-1800 ext. 710. For accessible seating, please call the CFCArts Box Office at 407-937-1800 ext. 710.

With safety measures in place, in a plan supported by Orlando Health, CFCArts welcomes audiences to these live events. All performers and patrons will be expected to adhere to the safety guidelines available at the CFCArts website here: CFCArts safety.

Season's Greetings

Holidays in the Courtyard

Friday, November 13 at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 14 at 7:30pm

*Rain contingency November 15 at 7:30pm

The CFCArts Courtyard at Central Christian Church, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804

TICKETS: $18 per ticket for in-person event. Limited tickets are available to ensure social distancing.

$10 per screen for access to a recording of a cabaret. Available the Sunday following the live performance.

CFCArts kicks off the Holidays with a jam-packed evening of fantastic holiday music from our own CFCArts family! Join a few of your favorite singers as they perform songs sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Christmas with The Mistletones

Holidays in the Courtyard

Friday, November 20 at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 21 at 7:30pm

*Rain contingency November 22 at 7:30pm

The CFCArts Courtyard at Central Christian Church, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804

TICKETS: $18 per ticket for in-person event. Limited tickets are available to ensure social distancing. $10 per screen for access to a recording of a cabaret. Available the Sunday following the live performance.

CFCArts teams up with Entertainment Central Productions to bring in the renowned Orlando a capella group, The Mistletones, for two nights filled with holiday classics!

Holidays with the Humdingers

Holidays in the Courtyard

Friday, December 4 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 5 at 7:30pm

*Rain contingency December 6 at 7:30pm

The CFCArts Courtyard at Central Christian Church, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804

TICKETS: $18 per ticket for in-person event. Limited tickets are available to ensure social distancing. $10 per screen for access to a recording of a cabaret. Available the Sunday following the live performance.

Four dapper-looking fellas are bringing holiday entertainment from a magical castle and a main street not so far away in a classic holiday barbershop experience.

The Humdingers have been entertaining audiences for over 40 years. The quartet brings over 50 years of collective performance experience from all around the world. The Humdingers are a truly unique mix of harmony and humor along with the extraordinary use of the antique Deagan Organ Chimes.

The Humdingers are Zack Simpson - tenor, Rob Lott - lead, Michael Swickard - baritone, and John Barnick - bass. The notable quartets, a cappella groups, and performances they have performed in include The Dapper Dans of Walt Disney World, The Voices of Liberty, The Dockside Porters, American Music Machine, The Ragtime Gals, Finding Nemo - The Musical, Forever Plaid, The Hoop Dee Doo Musical Revue, Beauty And The Beast, and many more!

Deck The Courtyard

Holidays in the Courtyard

Friday, December 11 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 12 at 7:30pm

*Rain contingency December 13 at 7:30pm

The CFCArts Courtyard at Central Christian Church, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804

TICKETS: $18 per ticket for in-person event. Limited tickets are available to ensure social distancing. $10 per screen for access to a recording of a cabaret. Available the Sunday following the live performance.

A joyous celebration of holiday themed musical theatre and contemporary music interlaced with dramatic readings, engaging poetry and heartfelt storytelling.

We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Holidays in the Courtyard

Friday, December 18 7:30pm

Saturday, December 19 7:30pm

*Rain contingency December 20 at 7:30pm

The CFCArts Courtyard at Central Christian Church, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804

TICKETS: $18 per ticket for in-person event. Limited tickets are available to ensure social distancing. $10 per screen for access to a recording of a cabaret. Available the Sunday following the live performance.

With only a week until Christmas, the Boys of Boys Night want to spread as much holiday cheer as possible before the big day arrives. This fun and festive musical evening of Christmas celebration is sure to bring comfort, joy, and all the holiday shenanigans the boys can cook up.

