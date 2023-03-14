Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway On The Rocks Presents An Evening With Justin Sargent

The performance is on Friday March 31st.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Broadway On The Rocks Presents An Evening With Justin Sargent

After a sold-out debut performance with the Broadway Bradshaws, Hyatt Regency Orlando's new Broadway on The Rocks series presents an evening with Broadway star and Orlando native Justin Sargent.

Friday March 31st, Justin comes to the Broadway on the Rocks stage straight from directing and appearing in the record-breaking, sold-out production of ROCK OF AGES at the Winter Garden Playhouse. On Broadway, Justin starred as Drew in Rock of Ages, Peter Parker in SPIDERMAN: TURN OFF THE DARK, and was part of the original cast of BONNIE AND CLYDE. His regional credits include WEST SIDE STORY, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MY LIFE IS A MUSICAL and PIPPIN. Television: Royal Pains, Mr. Robot and De-located. Justin has also performed at legendary cabaret venue 54 Below in New York City. He holds a BFA from the University of Central Florida.

During his performance, Justin will share songs and stories, accompanied by pianist John R. Mason. On Saturday April 22nd, the cabaret series welcomes Megan Reinking (HAIR, The People in the Picture, Dracula the Musical). Tickets for all performances are $45 for bar seating and $55 for table seating. Admission includes guaranteed seating, a set menu of light bites, welcome cocktail and one-hour show.

Broadway on The Rocks takes place in Hyatt Regency Orlando's just-renovated Rocks Lounge. The AAA Four Diamond resort recently unveiled Rocks' brand-new design, featuring an updated, modern color palette, new banquettes and lounge chair seating. The reimagining is part of an $8 million food & beverage renovation project that culminated with the opening last month of brand-new social and entertainment lounge Descend 21.

All performances begin at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. To purchase tickets, please visit EventBrite.




Masterclass with Tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli Comes to Freedom High School Photo
Masterclass with Tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli Comes to Freedom High School
Acclaimed tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli, winner of the 2018 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, will return to his hometown of Orlando this April to make his professional debut in Orlando and Mainstage debut with Opera Orlando as Tonio in their production of The Daughter of the Regiment.
Creative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In Photo
Creative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In Orlando
The makers of the most spectacular, innovative, immersive art experiences in Central Florida and beyond, Creative City Project, have announced the reprisal of Re:Charge coming to Orlando weekends April 7-9 and April 14-16, 2023, with two shows per night at 6pm and 8pm.
The 6th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals At The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Fin Photo
The 6th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals At The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Final New Musical Selections
This popular festival, which showcases new musical theatre works, is one of very few in the nation and the only one of its kind in the Southeastern region.  The festival will take place June 22-25, 2023 at The Winter Park Playhouse.
Violectric Education Programs Celebrate “Music In Our Schools Month” This Marc Photo
Violectric Education Programs Celebrate “Music In Our Schools Month” This March
Violectric Education Programs, Inc., the non-profit division of Central Florida strings super-group Violectric®, led by renowned “Vinylinist™” and Founder of Violectric Michelle Jones, celebrate “Music in Our Schools Month” this March with special programs in Orange County and Hillsborough County Public Schools. 

More Hot Stories For You


Masterclass with Tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli Comes to Freedom High SchoolMasterclass with Tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli Comes to Freedom High School
March 16, 2023

Acclaimed tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli, winner of the 2018 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, will return to his hometown of Orlando this April to make his professional debut in Orlando and Mainstage debut with Opera Orlando as Tonio in their production of The Daughter of the Regiment.
Creative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In OrlandoCreative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In Orlando
March 15, 2023

The makers of the most spectacular, innovative, immersive art experiences in Central Florida and beyond, Creative City Project, have announced the reprisal of Re:Charge coming to Orlando weekends April 7-9 and April 14-16, 2023, with two shows per night at 6pm and 8pm.
The 6th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals At The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Final New Musical SelectionsThe 6th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals At The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Final New Musical Selections
March 15, 2023

This popular festival, which showcases new musical theatre works, is one of very few in the nation and the only one of its kind in the Southeastern region.  The festival will take place June 22-25, 2023 at The Winter Park Playhouse.
Broadway On The Rocks Presents An Evening With Justin SargentBroadway On The Rocks Presents An Evening With Justin Sargent
March 14, 2023

After a sold-out debut performance with the Broadway Bradshaws, Hyatt Regency Orlando's new Broadway on The Rocks series presents an evening with Broadway star and Orlando native Justin Sargent.
Violectric Education Programs Celebrate “Music In Our Schools Month” This MarchViolectric Education Programs Celebrate “Music In Our Schools Month” This March
March 14, 2023

Violectric Education Programs, Inc., the non-profit division of Central Florida strings super-group Violectric®, led by renowned “Vinylinist™” and Founder of Violectric Michelle Jones, celebrate “Music in Our Schools Month” this March with special programs in Orange County and Hillsborough County Public Schools. 
share