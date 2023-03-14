Broadway On The Rocks Presents An Evening With Justin Sargent

After a sold-out debut performance with the Broadway Bradshaws, Hyatt Regency Orlando's new Broadway on The Rocks series presents an evening with Broadway star and Orlando native Justin Sargent.

Friday March 31st, Justin comes to the Broadway on the Rocks stage straight from directing and appearing in the record-breaking, sold-out production of ROCK OF AGES at the Winter Garden Playhouse. On Broadway, Justin starred as Drew in Rock of Ages, Peter Parker in SPIDERMAN: TURN OFF THE DARK, and was part of the original cast of BONNIE AND CLYDE. His regional credits include WEST SIDE STORY, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MY LIFE IS A MUSICAL and PIPPIN. Television: Royal Pains, Mr. Robot and De-located. Justin has also performed at legendary cabaret venue 54 Below in New York City. He holds a BFA from the University of Central Florida.

During his performance, Justin will share songs and stories, accompanied by pianist John R. Mason. On Saturday April 22nd, the cabaret series welcomes Megan Reinking (HAIR, The People in the Picture, Dracula the Musical). Tickets for all performances are $45 for bar seating and $55 for table seating. Admission includes guaranteed seating, a set menu of light bites, welcome cocktail and one-hour show.

Broadway on The Rocks takes place in Hyatt Regency Orlando's just-renovated Rocks Lounge. The AAA Four Diamond resort recently unveiled Rocks' brand-new design, featuring an updated, modern color palette, new banquettes and lounge chair seating. The reimagining is part of an $8 million food & beverage renovation project that culminated with the opening last month of brand-new social and entertainment lounge Descend 21.

All performances begin at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. To purchase tickets, please visit EventBrite.