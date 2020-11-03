Brevard Symphony Orchestra Presents SIBELIUS AND BRAHMS Streamed Concert

The concert will be presented in an online stream starting November 7. Sibelius & Brahms will feature 58 musicians performing Brahms' 2nd Symphony.

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra will present its next full orchestra concert via online stream starting November 7. Sibelius & Brahms will feature 58 musicians performing Brahms' 2nd Symphony. The orchestra will be joined by Grammy-nominated violinist Jennifer Frautschi to perform Sibelius' dramatic Violin Concerto. The concert opens with Johann Strauss, Jr's Emperor Waltz.

The concert has been professionally recorded and produced and will be streamed for 72 hours beginning at 7 pm on Saturday, November 7. To purchase a "virtual ticket," visit BrevardSymphony.com/Brahms2

BSO Maestro Christopher Confessore: "This concert brings us one step closer to our eagerly-anticipated return to live performances. During the stream, many of us will be participating in the live chat feature of YouTube and hope everyone watching will join in and share this exciting concert with us."

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra is the only fully-professional orchestra in Brevard County. Many of Central Florida's finest classical musicians play with the BSO. For more information regarding the Brevard Symphony Orchestra, please visit BrevardSymphony.com or call 321.345.5052.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You