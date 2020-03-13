Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park Cancels Production of THE CRAVING

Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

It is with regret and sadness, the Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park must announce the cancellation of our production of the Don Zolidis comedy, "The Craving".

We discovered today that a cast member, thus the cast, may have been exposed to the Coronavirus. Out of respect and concern for not only our staff and actors, but for our loyal patrons and all theater goers, we feel it would be irresponsible to open under the circumstances. We are truly heartbroken.

Please take care of yourselves and each other. The Breakthrough Theatre cares a great deal about you, because without you, there would be no Breakthrough Theater. In fact, there would be no theater at all without you, the audience.

Sincerely,

Wade Hair

Artistic Director

Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You