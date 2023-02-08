Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Comes to Hyatt Regency Orlando

The AAA Four Diamond resort will host three intimate evenings featuring stars from some of Broadway’s most beloved musicals.

Feb. 08, 2023  
Cabaret is coming to the City Beautiful with Broadway on The Rocks, an exciting new performance series at Hyatt Regency Orlando.

To celebrate the re-opening of newly-renovated Rocks Lounge, the AAA Four Diamond resort will host three intimate evenings featuring stars from some of Broadway's most beloved musicals. The series kicks off on Saturday, February 18th with the Broadway Bradshaws, husband and wife duo Lindsay Northen (WICKED) and Jared Bradshaw (Jersey Boys).

"As we unveil Rocks' brand-new design, we are excited to honor the bar's history as a destination where both locals and guests come together," said Michelle Anderson, Director of Food & Beverage. "We can't think of a more perfect time to bring a little Broadway magic to Rocks."

During each one-hour show, performers will share songs and stories from their lives on-stage, accompanied by pianist John R. Mason. The full Broadway on The Rocks lineup:

  • Saturday, February 18th: The Broadway Bradshaws
  • Saturday, March 4th: Megan Reinking (Hair, Dracula the Musical, HBO's Boardwalk Empire)
  • Friday, March 31st: Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live)

Tickets start at $45 and include reserved seating, a set menu of signature hors d'oeuvres, welcome drink, one-hour performance and gratuity.

Rocks debuted a brand-new look earlier this month, with an updated, modern color palette, new banquettes and lounge chair seating. Refreshed finishes and additional communal tables allow for a variety of seating, as well as flexible space for multiple private parties. The reimagining is part of an $8 million food & beverage renovation project that will culminate with the opening of social and entertainment lounge Descend 21 in February.

All performances begin at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm.




