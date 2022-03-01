Arts Garage In Delray Beach Announces Four Shows & Presentations In March & April

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today promoted four upcoming shows and special presentations in March and April:

Sunday, March 20, at 7 pm

Helen Miller Live

Nationally known gospel recording artist and ordained minister, Helen Miller-­Best, transports listeners back to the way church "used to be", with hand-­clapping, foot-­tapping praise. Backed by a band and singers, she will play songs presented with brief testimonies and quotes from the Bible inserted between and during songs to encourage listeners. This live concert presentation is very energetic and includes clapping, stomping, and dancing to the music as singers give praise to God. Hailed as "The Gospel Whirlwind," Miller was raised in a Boynton Beach family of gospel singers and started singing in church at the age of four, She is now a devoted mother, grandmother, and is the ordained co-pastor of both El Bethel Church in North Carolina and the Bible Teachers International Ministries in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Tickets: $30 & $35

Fridays, March 25 & April 29, at 8 pm

Garage Queens

Back by Delicious and Divine Demand, the Fierce, Fabulous and Fascinating Garage Queens on the last Friday of every month in 2022. These jaw-dropping, crowd-tickling, glitter-glowing shows will be hosted by the inimitably exquisite "Diva, Icon and Legend" Ariel Rimm, and will feature some of South Florida's most electrifying drag entertainers, such as Rianna Petrone on March 25 and Sasha Lords on April 29, along with special surprise guests, all stunningly coiffed and bedecked.

Tickets: $35 & $40

Thursday, April 21 at 7 pm

Dr. Ralina L. Joseph, PhD & Dr. Allison Briscoe-Smith, PhD

Generation Mixed Goes to School:

Radically Listening to Multiracial Kids

As part of its popular Authors Speak Series 2022, Arts Garage is presenting Dr. Ralina L. Joseph, a scholar, teacher, and facilitator of race and communication, who is also Presidential Term Professor of Communication, founding and acting Director of the Center for Communication, Difference, and Equity, and Associate Dean of Equity and Justice in Graduate Programs at the University of Washington, Seattle. In addition to two previous works, last year she co-authored with Dr. Allison Briscoe-Smith the book Generation Mixed Goes to School: Radically Listening to Multiracial Kids. This book weaves together stories of mixed-race children and youth, teachers, and caregivers and investigates how implicit bias affects multiracial kids in unforeseen ways. In addition, it breaks out of the Black/White binary to include the perspective of mixed-race children from Asian American, Latinx, and Native American backgrounds and provides stories, academic research, and tangible exercises that together create the opportunity for meaningful anti-racist change. Dr. Briscoe-Smith is currently the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Wright Institute in Berkeley, California where she is a professor. To RSVP for this free Authors Speak event, please register at

https://artsgarage.org/event/authors-speak-the-impact-of-race-on-american-society-3/

Tickets are available by calling Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.