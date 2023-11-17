Amber Riley Joins Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida For 'Celebrate The Holidays' Concert

Award-winning actress and singer Amber Riley (Glee) will join the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) for its “Celebrate the Holidays'' concert at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Under the baton of Artistic Director Gabe Salazar, GMCSF will treat audiences to a selection of popular holiday favorites, new standards, and creative vocal arrangements of time-honored classics.

“The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida is over the moon to welcome extraordinary superstar Amber Riley as our guest artist for this year's ‘Celebrate the Holidays' concert at Hard Rock Live,” said Salazar. “This show will be an incredible and inspirational display of vocal talent as we join together to lift our voices in unity and harmony”

Special guest vocalist Amber Riley, best known for playing Mercedes Jones on the Fox comedy-drama series Glee from 2009 – 2015, will join GMCSF, lending her soaring vocals to the gifted group. For her performance in Glee, she and the cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award and have been nominated for three Teen Choice Awards, three NAACP Image Awards, and a Grammy Award. Riley and partner Derek Hough won season 17 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars 2013. In December 2015, she portrayed Addaperle, the Good Witch of the North, in NBC's live performance of The Wiz and the following year, she originated the lead role of Effie White in the West End debut of Dreamgirls, for which she won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical and an Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical Performance. In 2017, Riley appeared as a judge on BBC One's musical theatre talent show Let It Shine and formed a musical theatre supergroup with Beverley Knight and Cassidy Janson, known collectively as Leading Ladies, which was signed to East West Records/Warner. Her debut album, “Songs from the Stage,” was also released in 2017, and in 2020, she released an EP as just “RILEY.” Most recently, Amber won season 8 of FOX's The Masked Singer making history as the first celebrity ever to win both The Masked Singer and Dancing With The Stars. GMCSF will perform “Hark The Herald Angels Sing,” “Silver Bells,” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” among others.

With more than 180 singers on their roster, the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida is the most prominent gay men's chorus in the southeastern United States and one of the country's top 10 largest LGBTQ+ choruses. With a budget of over $1 million, the Chorus reaches more than 20,000 people each season through its mainstage concert season and numerous community appearances.

GMCSF's “Celebrate the Holidays” concert at Hard Rock Live is sponsored by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Amazon, The Grand Resort & Spa, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and Holy Cross Health.

“This is our sixth holiday season performing at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. “We are grateful for their ongoing generosity and we thank all of our sponsors for their continued support of our artistic endeavors,” added Salazar.