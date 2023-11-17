Amber Riley Joins Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida For 'Celebrate The Holidays' Concert

The concert is at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse Photo 2 Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS is Coming to The Athens Theatre This Month Photo 4 Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS is Coming to The Athens Theatre This Month

Amber Riley Joins Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida For 'Celebrate The Holidays' Concert

Award-winning actress and singer Amber Riley (Glee) will join the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) for its Celebrate the Holidays'' concert at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Under the baton of Artistic Director Gabe Salazar, GMCSF will treat audiences to a selection of popular holiday favorites, new standards, and creative vocal arrangements of time-honored classics.

“The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida is over the moon to welcome extraordinary superstar Amber Riley as our guest artist for this year's ‘Celebrate the Holidays' concert at Hard Rock Live,” said Salazar. “This show will be an incredible and inspirational display of vocal talent as we join together to lift our voices in unity and harmony”

Special guest vocalist Amber Riley, best known for playing Mercedes Jones on the Fox comedy-drama series Glee from 2009 – 2015, will join GMCSF, lending her soaring vocals to the gifted group. For her performance in Glee, she and the cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award and have been nominated for three Teen Choice Awards, three NAACP Image Awards, and a Grammy Award. Riley and partner Derek Hough won season 17 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars 2013. In December 2015, she portrayed Addaperle, the Good Witch of the North, in NBC's live performance of The Wiz and the following year, she originated the lead role of Effie White in the West End debut of Dreamgirls, for which she won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical and an Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical Performance. In 2017, Riley appeared as a judge on BBC One's musical theatre talent show Let It Shine and formed a musical theatre supergroup with Beverley Knight and Cassidy Janson, known collectively as Leading Ladies, which was signed to East West Records/Warner. Her debut album, “Songs from the Stage,” was also released in 2017, and in 2020, she released an EP as just “RILEY.” Most recently, Amber won season 8 of FOX's The Masked Singer making history as the first celebrity ever to win both The Masked Singer and Dancing With The Stars.      GMCSF will perform “Hark The Herald Angels Sing,” “Silver Bells,” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” among others.

With more than 180 singers on their roster, the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida is the most prominent gay men's chorus in the southeastern United States and one of the country's top 10 largest LGBTQ+ choruses. With a budget of over $1 million, the Chorus reaches more than 20,000 people each season through its mainstage concert season and numerous community appearances.

GMCSF's “Celebrate the Holidays” concert at Hard Rock Live is sponsored by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Amazon, The Grand Resort & Spa, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and Holy Cross Health.

“This is our sixth holiday season performing at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. “We are grateful for their ongoing generosity and we thank all of our sponsors for their continued support of our artistic endeavors,” added Salazar.




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
OPHELIA Comes to Fringe ArtSpace in December Photo
OPHELIA Comes to Fringe ArtSpace in December

Fringe ArtSpace presents 'Ophelia,' a new musical by Jeremiah Gibbons, running from December 1 to December 18.

2
Central Florida Community Arts to Present Diverse Showcase Celebrating Artistry and Inclus Photo
Central Florida Community Arts to Present Diverse Showcase Celebrating Artistry and Inclusivity

Central Florida Community Arts will present a trio of exciting shows that feature the organization's artistry and inclusivity, all before the holiday season.

3
Irving Berlins WHITE CHRISTMAS is Coming to The Athens Theatre This Month Photo
Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS is Coming to The Athens Theatre This Month

Experience the magic of Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Athens Theatre in DeLand. Get ready for a heartwarming holiday show filled with enchantment, nostalgia, and cherished memories. Don't miss this captivating production from 11/25-12/17.

4
CFCArts Symphony Orchestra Returns to the Dr. Phillips Center This Month With SYMPHONIC DI Photo
CFCArts Symphony Orchestra Returns to the Dr. Phillips Center This Month With SYMPHONIC DISNEY

On November 17 and 18, the Central Florida Community Arts Symphony Orchestra will assemble under the spotlights of the Dr. Phillips Center. This talented ensemble of 300 musicians from in and around Orlando invites guests to experience the sights, sounds, and beauty of some of the world's most recognizable musical numbers.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando Video
Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett in Orlando A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett
The Winter Park Playhouse (11/10-12/16)Tracker
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Orlando A Charlie Brown Christmas Live
King Center for the Performing Arts (12/10-12/10)
Henry VI, Part 1: Joan of Arc in Orlando Henry VI, Part 1: Joan of Arc
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (1/10-1/21)
The Full Monty in Orlando The Full Monty
Theater West End (11/10-12/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Orlando Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
King Center for Performing Arts (12/11-12/12)
Love, Laughter, and Lunacy...Life in a Senior Community in Orlando Love, Laughter, and Lunacy...Life in a Senior Community
Breakthrough Theatre Company (11/10-11/20)
Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel in Orlando Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel
Northland Church (12/07-12/08)
How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in Orlando How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Valencia College Performing Arts Center (11/29-12/02)
Moulin Rouge! in Orlando Moulin Rouge!
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (2/20-3/03)
Les Miserables in Orlando Les Miserables
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (6/25-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You