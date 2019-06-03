After 18 Years, Managing Director PJ Albert Departs Orlando Shakes

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF announces the departure of Managing Director PJ Albert.

"Although we can never replace PJ, we look forward to building on the foundation he's set and making him proud as we move forward," says Board President Andrea Massey-Farrell.

Albert has been a staff member with Orlando Shakes for more than 18 years. Originally from Chicago Heights, Illinois, Albert attended school at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where he studied Theatre.

He has worked for such organizations as Williamstown Theatre Festival, Santa Fe Opera, and RSL Theatrical; designed lighting, sound, pyrotechnics, and handled event management for companies such as AFLAC, Synovus, and the Miss Georgia Scholarship Pageant. In 2001, he joined the staff of Orlando Shakes as the Master Electrician. Albert has since been the Production Manager, the Guest Services Director, the Business Manager, the General Manager, and, for the last six years, Managing Director of Orlando Shakes.

"PJ's immense talents run from amazing technical know-how of ticketing, scheduling, and financial software, to fundraising and marketing, to always searching for a new and better way of doing things," says Jim Helsinger, Artistic Director. "All our systems and health are in a better place now than ever due to his commitment, capability, and craft. He has made Orlando a better place to live for artists and arts lovers."

Under PJ's leadership, Orlando Shakes expanded their number of season subscribers by 24%, increased ticket revenue by 112% and attendance to over 70,000 tickets per year, established a 90-day cash reserve, and added to their endowment and capital reserves. PJ also established a long series of surplus budget seasons and grew the annual operating budget from $2.4 million to over $3.8 million per year.

"PJ's immense dedication to the organization has allowed the company to flourish and set an example of outstanding quality in the theater community," says Rita Lowndes, Board Chair. "Through his leadership, he's fostered the theater's growth as a cultural beacon for Central Florida."

Orlando Shakes has completed a national search for a replacement and looks forward to announcing their incoming Managing Director soon.





