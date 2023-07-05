A Night of FUNdraising Magic Comes to Arts Garage Next Week

This FUNdraiser will kick off with complimentary light bites, a 50/50 raffle, and an unforgettable up-close magic experience by Edward Oschmann, Ray Eden, Randy Goodman, and Mark Horowitz. The headliner is mentalist and comedy magician Noah Sonie, whose performance can be described as a unique blend of modern illusion and mind-blowing mentalism—all wrapped up with a charming, funny, engaging, and energetic style. He has brought smiles to audience members at corporate events (ADP, Target, General Mills), Harvard University, and numerous TV appearances on CBS, NBC, and on the 2021 season premiere of the hit CW series Penn & Teller: Fool Us! In addition, Sonie, who has gained recognition in the magic community winning multiple first place awards for both close-up and stage magic from the Minnesota International Brotherhood of Magicians, promises to leave the Arts Garage audience in awe and utterly mesmerized.

Tickets: $65, $75

“Funds raised at this magical, memorable celebration will help Arts Garage continue our mission to provide world-class entertainment in your backyard,” says Waldo. “I look forward to welcoming our many friends to this FUNdraiser as we bring the magic of the arts to our community.

Tickets to A Night of FUNdraising Magic are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 561.450.6357 or by going online to Click Here.

Sponsorship opportunities for this amazing event are available online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34768/store/donations/50062