300 Local Heroes Will Attend MOULIN ROUGE! at the Dr. Phillips Center

More than 300 City of Orlando and Orange County first responders, veterans and Orange County teachers will be treated to an evening at the arts center to experience Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical February 27 and 29, 2024.

“Delivering Arts for Every Life® is engrained in who we are and being able to bring the Broadway Community Giveback initiative to those who make our world a better place is a gift,” said Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center.

These special guests are invited to a pre-show reception featuring French-inspired light bites and refreshments, followed by a showing of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical at 8 p.m. inside the beautiful Walt Disney Theater.

The full list of beneficiaries includes:

154 First responders, February 27

Orange County Fire Rescue

Orange County Sheriff’s Department

City of Orlando Fire

City of Orlando Police

154 Veterans and Teachers, February 29

Orange County Public School Teachers

Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council

City of Orlando Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council

Camaraderie Foundation