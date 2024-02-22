300 Local Heroes Will Attend MOULIN ROUGE! at the Dr. Phillips Center

The special performances will take place on February 27 and 29, 2024.
More than 300 City of Orlando and Orange County first responders, veterans and Orange County teachers will be treated to an evening at the arts center to experience Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical February 27 and 29, 2024.
“Delivering Arts for Every Life® is engrained in who we are and being able to bring the Broadway Community Giveback initiative to those who make our world a better place is a gift,” said Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center.
These special guests are invited to a pre-show reception featuring French-inspired light bites and refreshments, followed by a showing of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical at 8 p.m. inside the beautiful Walt Disney Theater.
The full list of beneficiaries includes:
Orange County Fire Rescue
Orange County Sheriff’s Department
City of Orlando Fire
City of Orlando Police
Orange County Public School Teachers
Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council
City of Orlando Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council
Camaraderie Foundation
