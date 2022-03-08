ZOMBIE PROM Comes to Hastings College Theatre This Week
Performances run March 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., March 13 at 2:00 p.m.
It's the 1950s with a strict principal, a pretty girl named Toffee, and a glowing leading man. Literally. When the pretty girl's family forces her to cut off her relationship with the "bad boy," he drives his motorcycle to the local nuclear waste dump. When he comes back to reclaim Toffee's heart, the principal orders him to drop dead while a scandal reporter seizes on the story. History comes to his rescue while a tuneful selection of original songs in the style of '50s hits keeps the action rocking across the stage in the Hastings College Department of Music and Theatre's production of "Zombie Prom."
"Zombie Prom," based on a story by John Dempsey and Hugh Murphy, with music by Dana P. Rowe and lyrics by John Dempsey, will be presented at Scott Studio Theatre March 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., March 13 at 2:00 p.m.
Dress up and prom attire is encouraged, but not required, for attendees.
Tickets are $8 for everyone, and can be reserved by emailing tickets@hastings.edu.
The production is directed by Sarah Nottage-Tacey, visiting instructor of theater, with Dillon Beede, visiting assistant professor of music,serving as the music director.
The production team, cast and crew are below.
Cast List
- Delilah Strict: Morgan O'Neill of Cheyenne, Wyoming
- Toffee: Maggie Price of Bellevue, Nebraska
- Candy: Chloe Carson of Eagan, Minnesota
- Coco: Cassie Wing of Grand Island, Nebraska
- Ginger: Hope Uhing of Omaha, Nebraska
- Jonny Warner: Nikolai Reece of Broomfield, Colorado
- Joey: Turner Griffin of Grand Island, Nebraska
- Jake: Tony Simone of Fort Lupton, Colorado
- Josh: Javier Jimenez of Scottsbluff, Nebraska
- Eddie: Kai Marshall of Omaha, Nebraska.
- Ramona: Rachel Smith of Osceola, Nebraska
- Sheila/Stage Manager: Darci Wax of Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Secretaries/Students: Mikhala Miller of Peyton, Colorado; Ivey Zimmerman of Overton, Nebraska
Crew List
- Stage Manager: Kennedy Cool of York, Nebraska
- Assistant stage managers: Emma Maline of Bellevue, Nebraska; Lindsey Pratt of Denver, Colorado
- Set head: Jacqueline Carreras of Parker, Colorado
- Set crew: Chloe Dorenkamp of Fremont, Nebraska; Jordan Parker of Omaha, Nebraska; Tessa Burkey of Dorchester, Nebraska; Max Wagner of Culbertson, Nebraska
- Lights: Theodore McEntire of Mesa, Arizona; Casper Campbell of Columbus, Nebraska; Jermaine Francis of Nassau, The Bahamas
- Costumes Head: Rayvonne Wright of Austin, Texas
- Costumes: Grace Sinsel of York, Nebraska
- Box office: Aynsley Brink of Omaha, Nebraska; Noah Sullivan of Centennial, Colorado
- Props: Lolla Baker of Parker, Colorado
- Hair/Makeup: Chaeli Doss of Plattsmouth, Nebraska
- Sound: Janison Majors of Superior, Nebraska; Christian Kehn of Boulder, Colorado
- Band members: Conner McConnell of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Sarah Sutton of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
