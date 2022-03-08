ZOMBIE PROM Comes to Hastings College Theatre This Week

It's the 1950s with a strict principal, a pretty girl named Toffee, and a glowing leading man. Literally. When the pretty girl's family forces her to cut off her relationship with the "bad boy," he drives his motorcycle to the local nuclear waste dump. When he comes back to reclaim Toffee's heart, the principal orders him to drop dead while a scandal reporter seizes on the story. History comes to his rescue while a tuneful selection of original songs in the style of '50s hits keeps the action rocking across the stage in the Hastings College Department of Music and Theatre's production of "Zombie Prom."

"Zombie Prom," based on a story by John Dempsey and Hugh Murphy, with music by Dana P. Rowe and lyrics by John Dempsey, will be presented at Scott Studio Theatre March 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., March 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Dress up and prom attire is encouraged, but not required, for attendees.

Tickets are $8 for everyone, and can be reserved by emailing tickets@hastings.edu.

The production is directed by Sarah Nottage-Tacey, visiting instructor of theater, with Dillon Beede, visiting assistant professor of music,serving as the music director.

The production team, cast and crew are below.

Cast List

Delilah Strict: Morgan O'Neill of Cheyenne, Wyoming

Toffee: Maggie Price of Bellevue, Nebraska

Candy: Chloe Carson of Eagan, Minnesota

Coco: Cassie Wing of Grand Island, Nebraska

Ginger: Hope Uhing of Omaha, Nebraska

Jonny Warner: Nikolai Reece of Broomfield, Colorado

Joey: Turner Griffin of Grand Island, Nebraska

Jake: Tony Simone of Fort Lupton, Colorado

Josh: Javier Jimenez of Scottsbluff, Nebraska

Eddie: Kai Marshall of Omaha, Nebraska.

Ramona: Rachel Smith of Osceola, Nebraska

Sheila/Stage Manager: Darci Wax of Colorado Springs, Colorado

Secretaries/Students: Mikhala Miller of Peyton, Colorado; Ivey Zimmerman of Overton, Nebraska

Crew List

Stage Manager: Kennedy Cool of York, Nebraska

Assistant stage managers: Emma Maline of Bellevue, Nebraska; Lindsey Pratt of Denver, Colorado

Set head: Jacqueline Carreras of Parker, Colorado

Set crew: Chloe Dorenkamp of Fremont, Nebraska; Jordan Parker of Omaha, Nebraska; Tessa Burkey of Dorchester, Nebraska; Max Wagner of Culbertson, Nebraska

Lights: Theodore McEntire of Mesa, Arizona; Casper Campbell of Columbus, Nebraska; Jermaine Francis of Nassau, The Bahamas

Costumes Head: Rayvonne Wright of Austin, Texas

Costumes: Grace Sinsel of York, Nebraska

Box office: Aynsley Brink of Omaha, Nebraska; Noah Sullivan of Centennial, Colorado

Props: Lolla Baker of Parker, Colorado

Hair/Makeup: Chaeli Doss of Plattsmouth, Nebraska

Sound: Janison Majors of Superior, Nebraska; Christian Kehn of Boulder, Colorado

Band members: Conner McConnell of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Sarah Sutton of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

