Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre Announces Auditions For A WALK THROUGH FAIRY TALE FOREST

Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre will present A Walk Through Fairy Tale Forest!

A Walk Through Fairy Tale Forest is adapted from several classic fairy tales. Fairy tales included in the journey include The Three Little Pigs, Red Riding Hood, The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Snow White and Red Rose, and The Three Billy Goats Gruff - to name a few. A narrator takes the audience on a walk where audience members encounter different classic tales. A Walk Through Fairytale Forest is written by a group of York connected playwrights including Judy Andrews, John I. Baker III, C. Danielle Deal, Morgan L. Goracke, Don Keelan-White, Alexis Lacina and Mitchel Roush.

In response to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre has changed the format for their annual summer children's theatre program. No more than six to seven actors in a group, ½ of the rehearsals will be held online, and audiences in COVID 19 compliant groups of 20 or less are just a few of the changes. The Children's Theatre goal is to keep participants and audience members as safe as possible, while offering the children of York County a safe summer activity.

The Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre is for children who have completed second grade to those who have completed their junior year in high-school. Rehearsals will begin on Monday, June 29 and run to July 23. Rehearsals will be scheduled at short intervals throughout the day, and scheduled to keep actors in smaller groups. Many initial rehearsals will be done using Zoom. The performances are schedule for July 23, 24, and 25 beginning at 5:30 p.m., and July 26 at 2:00 p.m. There is a possibility of a Saturday afternoon performances. The aim of the Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre is to teach children about theatre, performance skills, and to give the children of York County an enjoyable artistic experience.

There are roughly 35-45 parts in A Walk Through A Fairy Tale Forest. Due to a limited number of roles in the production children are required to audition for apart in the production. Auditions will be held using Zoom. Thursday June 18, Friday June 19 and Saturday June 20. To sign up for audition times click the 2020 Children's Theatre Audition Form button and complete the form. You can begin to sign up for auditions on Monday, June 8.

Unfortunately, not all children who audition can be selected for the production. Please prepare your children for the possibility of not making the production after auditioning. Those who make the production are expected to be at all rehearsals, and ready to work on the show. Theatre is team art. Every cast member is important, and without complete cast commitment, the final production suffers.

Each participant in The Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre must pay a joining fee of $25.00 to be in the production (This fee is reduced by 50% this year due to changes brought on by COVID 19). The fee includes the production script and two tickets for the production. Fees are only paid by those who make the production and must be paid online before rehearsal begin. Scholarships are available for families who cannot afford the fees. Parents will need to sign a release form indicating they know the risks involved in doing a production during COVID-19 and discuss with their children the additional rules that will be put in place to provide the safest environment possible.

Learn more and fill out the audition form at https://www.yorkshireplayhouse.com/ypctauditions.

Related Articles Shows View More Omaha Stories

More Hot Stories For You