The Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theater presents: "A Walk through Fairytale Forest!"

Take a tour through some familiar fairy tales, guided by a witty narrator, as the Cast and Crew of Childen's Theatre transform Beaver Creak Park into a magical kingdom. Witches and trolls, dwarfs and giants, princes and princess, girls with grandmas, mothers and children, pigs and goats, and wolves (so many wolves).

This leisurely mile long walk through the wheelchair accessible Beaver Creak Park trail is perfect for families of all ages. The tour will take about an hour and forty-five minutes give or take a few minutes for troll crossings. Bottled water will be sold at the event or purchase it online at the box-office and the theatre have it ready when you arrive!

Masks are required for entry into the tour. The theatre will have paper masks available for purchase in kids and adults sizes at the event if you forget or don't have one. You can also add them to your online order and pick them up on the day of the show. All proceeds from mask sales will go to helping keep the Playhouse afloat this year.

Temperatures will be checked prior to entry. Groups larger than 8 must social distance. Social distancing is required between groups on tours.

Anyone over the age of 2 needs their own ticket. Children under two are welcome, just let the theatre know they're coming. Strollers and carts are welcome, but please, no bikes, skates, skateboards or pretty much anything else with wheels. Leave the pets at home.

If you are having trouble booking for a specific time, there may not be enough tickets available for you to purchase. If a tour is Sold Out, it will tell you, but if there is only one ticket left and you need two, it will simply not allow you to buy. Just select another time or go back to the box office to select another date.

There are six tours every day. There will be approx 15 tickets for each tour. These tickets are for Sunday, July 26th. Please return to the box office to view tickets for tours on other days.

