Tom Papa Comes to the Lied This Month

Tom Papa will be at the Lied on October 26, 2023 at 7:30pm.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards Photo 1 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards
Chanel Savage's HOT CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Tada Theatre in December Photo 2 Chanel Savage's HOT CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Tada Theatre in December
Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Announced At The Lied! Photo 3 Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Announced At The Lied!
Jazz Legend Wynton Marsalis Returns to the Lied With the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Photo 4 Jazz Legend Wynton Marsalis Returns to the Lied With the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Tom Papa Comes to the Lied This Month

Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the nation, and he’s coming to Lincoln on October 26 with all new material! He can be seen on his Netflix stand-up specials including What a Day, You’re Doing Great! and Tom Papa Live in New York City, he has been a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!, and appeared multiple times on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Show with David Letterman.

Tom Papa will be at the Lied on October 26, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

About Tom Papa

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa has found success as an actor, host, and author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. 

The comedian has had 4 highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix and recently released his 5th Netflix special, What A Day! on December 13th. The special was taped at the iconic Wilbur Theatre in Boston. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie




RELATED STORIES - Omaha

1
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Takes Over The Slowdown This October! Photo
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Takes Over The Slowdown This October!

Omaha's entertainment scene gets wilder this October as The Rocky Horror Show takes over the Slowdown. Don't miss this iconic theatrical event with campy humor, unforgettable songs, and audience participation.

2
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To Lied Center for Performing Arts, March 21 Photo
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To Lied Center for Performing Arts, March 21

The Lied Center will play host to The Price is Right Live interactive stage show on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7:30pm!

3
Jazz Legend Wynton Marsalis Returns to the Lied With the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Photo
Jazz Legend Wynton Marsalis Returns to the Lied With the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will perform at the Lied Center on Sunday, October 22 at 4:00pm. Learn more about the upcoming concert and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Announced At The Lied! Photo
Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Announced At The Lied!

The 'Jimi Hendrix of the Ukulele,' Jake Shimabukuro, will be performing at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on October 12. Don't miss this genre-bending musical experience!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

Omaha SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shake Baby Shake -Lance Lipinsky & The Lovers
Brownville Concert Hall (11/03-11/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eurydice
Miller Lab Theatre (10/26-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hemingway and the Lost Generation
Joslyn Castle & Gardens (10/12-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (11/30-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Lied Center for Performing Arts (2/01-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Orpheum Theater (1/09-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (4/18-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hello Girls
Miller Lab Theatre (2/15-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (1/25-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lion King
Orpheum Theater (2/29-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You