Tom Papa Comes to the Lied This Month

Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the nation, and he’s coming to Lincoln on October 26 with all new material! He can be seen on his Netflix stand-up specials including What a Day, You’re Doing Great! and Tom Papa Live in New York City, he has been a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!, and appeared multiple times on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Show with David Letterman.

Tom Papa will be at the Lied on October 26, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

About Tom Papa

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa has found success as an actor, host, and author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage.

The comedian has had 4 highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix and recently released his 5th Netflix special, What A Day! on December 13th. The special was taped at the iconic Wilbur Theatre in Boston. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.