Theatre West Cancels 2020 Season

Theatre West has announced the cancellation of its 2020 season. The company says that its planned season's shows are on hold, and anticipated for the 2021 season.

Theatre West Executive Director, Judy Chaloupka explains, "Our thoughts and actions are turned towards the health and safety of anyone involved with our season including our visiting company members, community participants, and college personnel. We recognize the incredible hardships that face our greater community as we strive to recover. All of these considerations were placed above other concerns in making this decision while our country weathers this unpredictable once-in-a-lifetime crisis."

The company's statement reads:

Having made this decision, Theatre West wants our community to know that a full season is being set in place for 2021. With a group of actors, technicians, stage directors, waiting in the wings, our organization awaits the country's and community's recovery to bring educational and entertaining programs back to the region once again.

Theatre Opportunity For Youth Camp (TOFY) will put their plans on hold ready to resurge and bring forth a meaningful children's theater production in 2021. Season ticket holders for our season will be refunded their payments.

We thank you for your continual support of Theatre West Summer Repertory and plan to see you in 2021.





