Theatre Arts Guild Presents BVT'S RADIO THEATRE: FRANKENSTEIN

The production is now available through 29 December.

Join Harvey Towers and the cast as they bring Mary Shelley's classic story to life through sound and voice in their very first Halloween radio play. Frankenstein tells the story of gifted scientist Victor Frankenstein as he gives life to a human like creation.

Horrified with the results of his hideous creature, he rejects the monster. This sets into motion a chain of events that will bring chills and thrills for the whole family. Lock the door, turn off all the lights, and settle in for a truly terrifying tale of woe.

Listen at https://anchor.fm/bvt-radio-theatre/episodes/Mary-Shelleys-Frankenstein-elosh6.

