The Omaha Community Playhouse Announces Season Adjustment

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Omaha Community Playhouse is changing the order in which shows will open during its 2020-21 season.

OCP Artistic Director Kimberly Faith Hickman announced the change in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing.

"The OCP staff and select board members collaborated to rearrange the 2020-21 season so that our staff and volunteers can produce shows while operating safely within Nebraska government mandates," Hickman said. "As we considered the change, details that were analyzed included sizes of casts and crews, and which productions required physical contact or close proximity between actors.

By first opening smaller-cast plays and shows that have minimal close contact onstage, actors and crews will be better protected - both in rehearsal and while performing. Backstage crowding and the need to share dressing areas will also be minimized.

" As government mandates or restrictions evolve, the season will continue to be re-evaluated," Hickman said. "The safety of our staff, volunteers, students and patrons remains our top priority."

The season retains the same plays and musicals announced in March. Two shows are to open sooner and three later than originally planned. Eight shows keep the same spots on the calendar.

The new order of the season:

Billy McGuigan's Pop Rock Orchestra, Aug. 7-16, Hawks Mainstage

Clybourne Park, Aug. 21-Sept. 20, Howard Drew Theatre

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Sept. 25-Oct. 18, Hawks Mainstage

Outside Mullingar, Oct. 16-Nov. 8, Howard Drew Theatre

A Christmas Carol, Nov. 20-Dec. 23, Hawks Mainstage

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, Nov. 27-Dec. 31, Howard Drew Theatre

The Miracle Worker, Jan. 15-Feb. 7, 2021, Hawks Mainstage

The Scottsboro Boys, Feb. 12-March 14, 2021, Howard Drew Theatre

Kinky Boots, Feb. 26-March 21, 2021, Hawks Mainstage

The Candy Project Presents: Gutenberg! The Musical!, March 18-21, 2021, Howard Drew Theatre

In the Heights, April 16-May 9, 2021, Hawks Mainstage

Water by the Spoonful, May 7-30, 2021, Howard Drew Theatre

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, May 28-June 27, 2021, Hawks Mainstage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You