The Lied Center Announces Holiday Event Lineup

It's the most wonderful time of the year at the Lied Center! From holiday classics to beloved family traditions, the month of December brings festive events and unforgettable shows. Plus, the Lied Center Gift Guide offers creative options for those looking to give the gift of experiences rather than things this holiday season! Tickets and information for all events available at liedcenter.org.

Holiday events at the Lied:

tenThing Brass: A Holiday Celebration

December 1 at 7:30pm

In-person and live webcast tickets available

Celebrating the holiday season, Norwegian brass ensemble tenThing presents a Christmas musical journey through Europe and America from the beautiful fjords of Norway through 18thcentury Germany, warm Italian Christmas, evergreen England, and the sounds of Ukrainian folk and Czech fairy tales. The program celebrates musical traditions of the Christmas season with fantastic new arrangements featuring 10 female virtuoso musicians.

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra's Deck the Halls

December 4 at 2:00pm & 6:00pm

'Tis the season! LSO's annual celebration returns with lots of holly, jolly, and more, including Sleigh Ride and The Nutcracker with guest conductor Lucas Waldin. Tenor Drew Duncan will bring beloved holiday songs to life, and audiences of all ages can celebrate the joy of the season with dancers from Chase Dance and Dancing Beyond Limits The concert also showcases Bell-issimo handbell choir and Lincoln Suzuki Studios.

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats- the Holiday Variant

December 8 at 7:30pm

Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show Beyond The Eats - The Holiday Variant. Expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos, and more potentially dangerous science-y stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other, and if Brown calls for volunteers...think twice.

The Nutcracker, presented by Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company

December 17 at 2:00pm & 7:00pm, December 18 at 2:00pm

The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company's 36th annual production of the holiday classic The Nutcracker features almost 200 student dancers from southeastern Nebraska in a performance featuring professional guest artists. The classic story of The Nutcracker comes to life with the finest choreography, costumes, and scenery, making this production a treasured holiday tradition.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Very limited tickets remain

December 22 at 7:00pm, December 23 at 10:00am, 2:00pm, & 7:00pm, December 24, 10:00am

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and helps remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. Don't miss what The New York Times calls "AN EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCE! 100 times better than any bedtime story."

Lied Center Gift Guide

This holiday season, give the gifts of inspiration, entertainment, and time spent together! From tickets to amazing shows to gift certificates that never expire, Friends of Lied memberships that keep giving all year long to custom engraved bricks in our plaza, we've got meaningful ideas for all the arts lovers on your list. Learn more at liedcenter.org/giftguide