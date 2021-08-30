Tara Vaughan Heats Up The SumTur Amphitheater This September!

TARA VAUGHAN'S SHE ROCKS announced September 9 - 19 at SumTur Amphitheater.

SHE ROCKS is Tara Vaughan's love letter to the women who made music history. Tara's handcrafted set list celebrates the classic women rock 'n' rollers, the singer/songwriters who are soft and badass and loving, sexy and vulnerable and independent and LOUD. Tara is a performer who immediately draws you in with her humor and playful conversation and then hits you with a voice that sounds like "honey and whiskey...sweet but with a bite that leaves you breathless".

"She Rocks is all about the women who have shaped pop and rock music. These women, my musical heroes, were brave and they were bold enough to tell their own stories in their own words. They helped generations of women find their own voices, and personally helped me make sense of some of my own experiences" says Vaughan.

"The songs in She Rocks are like the soundtrack to my memories, and I know I'm not alone in that. One of my favorites parts of playing this show is afterward, when I get to talk to people in the audience, and they tell me about how a song we played took them back to a memory they'd completely forgotten. It's such a special shared thing, when you hear that one song and it takes you back to a specific moment in time."

She Rocks runs September 9 - 19th at the SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion. This all ages show is presented in a comfortable outdoor venue with plenty of room to spread out to your comfort level. Stadium Seating is first come, first serve and Lawn Seating requires you to bring your own chair. Tickets start at $20.

Grab your girlfriends, friends and family and enjoy an evening celebrating our favorite female rockers under the cool September sky!

Tickets available at theomahaseries.com.