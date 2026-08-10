THE TOXIC AVENGER Will Come to TADA Theatre in October
Performances will run October 16-November 1, 2026.
The Toxic Avenger will come to TADA Theatre in October. Performances will run October 16-November 1, 2026 with evening performances at 7:30pm and matinees at 2:00pm.
The show, based on Lloyd Kaufman's cult film, won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical and follows Melvin Ferd, a resident of Tromaville, New Jersey, who is dumped into a vat of radioactive waste by the mayor's bullies and reemerges as a superhero.
Based on Lloyd Kaufman's cult film and winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical, this charming beauty and the beast love story and laugh-out-loud musical has it all: an unlikely hero, his beautiful girlfriend, and two quick-change actors who play...well, everyone else in the show. Melvin Ferd wants to clean up Tromaville, the most polluted town in New Jersey. Foiled by the mayor's bullies, he is dumped into a vat of radioactive toxic waste, only to reemerge as The Toxic Avenger, New Jersey's first superhero!
The Toxic Avenger features a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan.
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