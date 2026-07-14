GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! to Open at TADA Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska

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Gutenberg! The Musical! will make its Lincoln debut opening on August 14th! With an updated script and score, this clever musical follows Bud and Doug, a pair of aspiring playwrights, who create an idea for the 'next great American musical' - a big, splashy production about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. Since the duo's research consists only of a quick Google search, they have scant information about their subject, that leads to a comedic, fast-paced show abounding with energy, exaggerated enthusiasm, fun-filled music and 'historical fiction'. The two men play every role themselves while pitching the idea to potential future investors in the audience. With a trunk full of baseball caps and a creative imagination, their hope stands strong that someone will give them that elusive Broadway contract! At each performance a special surprise guest will appear as the Broadway producer.

The two actors starring in the production include Jax Barkhaus as Bud Davenport and Cole Peterson as Doug Simon. A graduate from Omaha South High School, Mr. Barkhaus is currently the Technical Director of The TADA Theatre. He has also acted in numerous memorable productions at TADA, including Jesus Christ Superstar, where he played the role of Peter, Orin Scrivello in Little Shop Of Horrors and most recently as Fred Casely in Chicago. Currently a student at University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying vocal performance, Mr. Peterson first set foot on stage when he was nine years old. TADA audiences may remember him in such roles as Skip Snip in Little Shop of Horrors, one of The Priests in Jesus Christ Superstar and most recently as Amos Hart in Chicago.

Gutenberg! The Musical! is directed by Robert D. Rook, musical direction by Daniel Ikpeama, choreography by Cris Rook, production management by Candyce Martin, technical coordination by Jax Barkhaus, ast., technical coordination by Kevin Welch and hat coordination by Melissa Walburn. The show is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by The Smith Team, Advisors with D.A. Davidson & Co., HOME Real Estate and Woods Bros Realty. Gutenberg! The Musical! is on stage at the award winning The TADA Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, August 14-30, 2026.

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