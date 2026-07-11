Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at SNAP! Productions

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(Spolier alert.)

SNAP! Productions JAGGED LITTLE PILL running July 10-26 at the Ghost Light Theater in Bellevue, Nebraska will knock your socks off. There is anger and rage and frenetic energy spilling from the stage and steaming up the aisles. But in the midst of this chaos is MJ, the mother who soothes herself with prescription (and non prescription) opioids, endeavoring to present a perfect family. The contrast is stark.

Joey Hartshorn has taken this juke box musical based on Canadian-American singer songwriter Alanis Morissette’s Grammy Award winning album of the same title, and created an intimate experience where you are swept away with the lives of the young struggling with racism, rape, sexual identity, drug addiction, and the ever present pressure to attain perfection. The result is powerful.

The story revolves around a white suburban family. Mom, “MJ,” is writing her annual Christmas letter and portraying her family as tight knit, successful and happy. Her husband, Steve, has recently gotten a promotion, and the family is enjoying the boost to their income. Son Nick has received an acceptance letter to Harvard. Frankie, their adopted black daughter, is a talented aspiring artist. All is well in the Healy household.

Or is it?

Steve apparently has a porn addiction in addition to working 60 hours a week. Nick is stressed out from the pressure to be the perfect son. Frankie is questioning her sexual identity. And MJ is coping with opioids.

Morissette’s music is challenging. It takes a lot of power and control to tackle her music. This cast manages admirably. I will say, though, that August Moore, playing Frankie’s girlfriend Jo, more than deserves the thunderous applause and cheers for her incredible vocal delivery of “Hand in My Pocket” and “You Oughta Know.” Wow! Such passion! Such ferocity! It is worth the price of a ticket just to hear these two numbers.

Audrey Saucier as Bella also stuns with her delivery of “Predator,” a song written for the musical. She begins with a soothing melodic voice that builds until she explodes. It’s gorgeous. Saucier never misses a note. She is controlled and powerful.

Shelby Book who plays MJ is believable, conflicted, and so sympathetic. Her sonorous voice carries so much emotion. The sequence of “Uninvited” is electric due to her vocals and also for the personification of drug addiction. When Jess Pelchat creeps over the back of sofa and wrestles with MJ, it is crazy! You can visualize MJ’s addiction. It’s visceral. Positioning Saucier on the back wall echos Book’s pain. Their duet is chilling.

Peyton Casey as Nick epitomizes the good boy. He is trying to measure up, but can’t quite achieve the level of perfection he thinks his mom expects. He is torn between doing what his mother wants him to do and what he believes is the right thing. His vocals in “Perfect” are truly nice, just like Nick.

Lu as Frankie is a dynamo. Her vocals are strong. Her energy is unbelievable. Sharp, aggressive movements perfectly portray the intensity of the musical. She is a wonder to watch.

John Arnsdorff plays a father who just can’t reach his wife. He is lonely and desperate to connect. He is heartbreaking in a good way.

Anthony Mondragon, Frankie’s new boyfriend Phoenix, is captivating. He comes across as another good guy who just wants to do right. With a solid, clear voice both singing and speaking, Mondragon perfectly complements Lu.

There are some exceptional moments in this show. One that stands out (besides “Uninvited”) is MJ talking to God in “Forgiven.” The lighting, the dark clothing, the tension all blend to create a mystical, compelling atmosphere while Book shreds the song with her brilliant vocal performance.

SNAP! Productions takes a big story and keeps it big on a small stage. Music Director Nick Anderson achieves an impressive feat drawing out the most vocally of his actors and ensuring the live band does not overpower them. Much of the clarity of sound is attributable to Leviathan Noxvul’s sound design. Hartshorn’s costumes are visually appealing and thematic. Dale Hartshorn’s stage design is simplistic and does not overshadow the story. Olivia Cano’s choreography completely suits the anger of the story line with bold, aggressive moves. There is no part of this production that feels lacking.

If you want a shot of adrenaline, this show is for you. And as for me, I developed a new appreciation for Alanis Morissette.

Tickets are available at

https://www.snapproductions.com/events/

Photo credit: Joey Gruber