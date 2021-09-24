THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP Opens Friday At Omaha Community Playhouse

The Omaha Community Playhouse production of The Mystery of Irma Vep will open on Friday, October 8th, 2021.

The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre through November 7 with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now starting at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Vampires, werewolves, mummies and an ancient family curse: Two actors take on all of this and more-via dozens of warp-speed quick changes-in this wildly absurd comedy. A feverish spectacle from beginning to end, delightfully campy and dripping with satire, The Mystery of Irma Vep is a farce to be reckoned with!

The health and safety of our patrons, staff, volunteers, students and community continues to remain our highest priority. To help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit, please read through our current COVID-19 safety procedures and rules. Policies and procedures are reviewed on an ongoing basis in accordance with the most up-to-date recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with local and national health officials. We appreciate everyone's cooperation in helping us maintain the safest environment possible at OCP.