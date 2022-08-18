THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Comes to Omaha This Weekend

The Omaha Community Playhouse opens its 22/23 Season on Friday, August 19 with The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez. The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre through September 18 with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $36, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

SHOW SYNOPSIS

A Southern straight boy and out-of-work Elvis impersonator discovers a hidden talent-and a way to pay his mounting bills-after a drag queen convinces him to fill in on stage for one of her shows. Now if he could only find a way to tell his pregnant wife about his new hobby. A laugh-out-loud comedy filled with music, heart and plenty of sass. Disclaimer: Contains adult language.

PRODUCTION DETAILS

Production: The Legend of Georgia McBride

Production Dates: August 19 - September 18, 2022

Show Times: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2:00 p.m. Sundays

Tickets: Starting at $36. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at (402) 553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP

Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132



Directed By: Brady Patsy

Cast: Ryan Figgins (Casey)

Ryan Eberhart (Miss Tracy Mills)

Brock McCullough (Anorexia Nervosa)

Olivia Howard (Jo)

Dennis Collins (Eddie)

Giovanni Rivera (Jason)



Production Team: Stage Manager - Melissa Linn

Sound Designer - John Gibilisco

Scene & Lighting Designer - Jim Othuse

Costume Designer - Lindsay Pape

Location: Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68132

Contact: For more information, contact Dara Hogan at dhogan@omahaplayhouse.com or (402) 661-8505.

