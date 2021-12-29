The Color Purple comes to Omaha Community Playhouse in March 2022. Performances will run March 4 - 27, 2022.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and the OscarÂ® nominated film by Steven Spielberg, The Color Purple is an intimate coming-of-age story set in rural Georgia and told through a rich helping of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. As Celie grows from a young teenager into a woman, she must overcome the cruelty and hardships that life has dealt to discover her inner strength through love, forgiveness and family. Driven by powerhouse vocal performances, The Color Purple is the ultimate tale of triumph over suffering and empowerment through adversity.

Based on the Novel by Alice Walker

Book by Marsha Norman

Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray

Directed by Kathy Tyree