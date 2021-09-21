TADA's Live From Lincoln's Center Concert Series To Host Broadway's Charissa Hogeland

TADA productions, Inc. presents Live From Lincoln's Center starring Broadway actress Charissa Hogeland! Ms. Hogeland is an NYC based actress, singer, and songwriter, most recently seen on stage as Princess Elsa in the Broadway production of Frozen!

She debuted in NYC as a member of the original cast of Heathers: The Musical and has appeared on NBC's production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live as well as in the national tour of Kinky Boots. She is also known for her role as Florence in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime.

Her stellar one woman concert is inspired by her lifelong love of Broadway beginning with songs introduced to her by her mother in the living room that put the spark of performing in her heart, moves to shows and songs she sang and adored in high school and college as she solidified that theatre is what she wanted to pursue in life, and culminates in selections from the highlights of her professional career. From Judy Garland, to Sondheim, to Fosse, Heather's Off Broadway, and Disney on Broadway, this powerhouse performer showcases the wonderful diversity of the American Musical.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer Lincoln's patrons someone as caliber as Ms. Hogeland," said Robert D. Rook, Managing Director of TADA Productions. "This will be a wonderful concert event for everyone!"

Accompanying Ms. Hogeland will be Jennifer Novak Haar on keyboard, Dietrich Hitt on drums and Jonah Bennett on bass. Live From Lincoln's Center starring Broadway actress Charissa Hogeland takes place October 22 and 23 on the outdoor stage of The Mill at Telegraph at 330 S 21st St, Lincoln, NE. Gates open at 6:00 pm with the show starting at 7:00 pm. Safety guidelines will be in place. Wine and Spirits will be available from The Mill. Tickets are $20, $10 with a student I.D. Advance tickets are recommended and can reserved at www.tadaproductions.info.

Live From Lincoln's Center starring Broadway actress Charissa Hogeland is a fundraising event for the award-winning TADA Theatre.