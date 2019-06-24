Sing Along With HAMILTUNES At Omaha's Orpheum Theater

Omaha Performing Arts invites fans of Broadway's HAMILTON to celebrate the production in Omaha before the show arrives to the Orpheum Theater stage this fall. OPA will host Hamiltunes: An American Singalong at the Orpheum's Slosburg Hall at 7:00 PM Monday, July 22, 2019. Registration for the free event is open now through July 12 at OmahaPerformingArts.org.

Participants may register to lead a song or sing with a group of up to four friends. Because time is limited, those who sign up will be randomly chosen and called to the stage to perform and lead the audience in song. Costumes are encouraged. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Tickets are not necessary to attend the event, but all those attending must register.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America Now.

HAMILTON comes to the Omaha September 10-29, 2019 as part of Omaha Performing Arts' 2018/2019 Broadway Season. Single tickets will go on sale at Ticket Omaha later this summer.

More information on Hamiltunes: An American Singalong is available at OmahaPerformingArts.org.





