STICK FLY Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse in May

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) production of Stick Fly will open on Friday, May 6, 2022. The show, directed by DeMone Seraphin, will run in the Howard Drew Theatre through June 5 with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now starting at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

The LeVays, a wealthy Black family, set out for a relaxing weekend at their second home in Martha's Vineyard. When brothers Kent and Flip both bring their new girlfriends to meet the family, the newcomers butt heads over everything from class to race to cultural expectations. Sibling rivalries and parental expectations bring their rollercoaster weekend to a boiling point in this bitingly funny comedy-drama.

Tickets: Start at $36 for members of the public and $26 for OCP season subscribers. Prices vary by performance. Tickets available for purchase by phone at (402) 553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132

Directed By: DeMone Seraphin

Cast: Kent (Spoon) - DJ Tyree

Taylor - Olivia Howard

Cheryl - Nina Washington

Flip - Brandon Williams

Joe Levay (Dad) - D Kevin Williams

Kimber - Kara Davidson

Production Team: Stage Manager - Melissa Linn

Assistant Director/OCP Directing Fellow - Jon Roberson

Assistant Stage Manager - Andrea Haney

Sound Designer - John Gibilisco

Properties Master - Andrew Morgan

Scenic Designer - Jim Othuse

Lighting Designer - Aja Jackson

Costume Designer - Quinton Lovelace