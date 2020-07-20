Rose Theater Omaha Announces Lineup of Virtual Summer Classes and Camps

Rose Theater Omaha is hosting online classes and camps this summer!

Classes range from voice lessons and dance classes, to themed classes such as Frozen II, Pokemon, The Greatest Showman, and many more.

When your student enrolls in a class at The Rose, you can be assured that your child will learn from some of the best educators in the region. Rose teachers include professional actors, accomplished dancers, award-winning playwrights, highly-decorated directors, renowned choreographers and more. Rose classes encourage creativity and imagination while enriching the understanding and enjoyment of theater. Many classes offer performance opportunities, and all classes promote ensemble work and skill development.

What does an online camp entail?

You will start each day in an online classroom with the rest of your fellow campers - just as you would in-person at The Rose. Together, you will use your body, voice and imagination to explore the themes of your camp. There will be breaks for you to go off-line and try some things on your own - you might do a craft, work on a scene or try out some new choreography. You will come back to the computer to work in your camp group and to get feedback from your camp leader. Every camp will be a little different; specific details on your camp will be sent to you when you register.

Learn more about all of the class offerings at https://www.rosetheater.org/education/classes-and-camps/.

Any questions can be sent to classes@rosetheater.org.

